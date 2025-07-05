Foreign vendors turn Bulawayo pavements into open-air toilets, bedrooms

News / National

by Staff reporter

The heart of Bulawayo's Central Business District is fast degenerating into a public health crisis as illegal vendors - many of them from outside the city - have turned pavements into makeshift homes, toilets and kitchens, creating dangerous, unsanitary conditions.A Sunday News crew on Thursday witnessed disturbing scenes along Jason Moyo Street between 5th and 6th avenues, where scores of vendors were seen sleeping on the sidewalks, just metres away from their vending bays. The area, once a vibrant fresh produce market, is now overwhelmed by the stench of human waste, poor sanitation and overcrowding, raising fears of a disease outbreak.At least 95 people were counted bedding down on the pavement that night. Many admitted they had nowhere else to go, saying they were forced to live and trade on the streets due to lack of accommodation."I sell vegetables here and rent this vending bay. I sleep here too. My husband sometimes joins me. We are not from Bulawayo and have no place to stay," said one female vendor from Gokwe.Another vendor from Masvingo echoed the same plight. "I got this bay through contacts. Accommodation is a challenge, but we have no option. We sleep here," she said.A security guard stationed nearby said a manhole and a now-dead tree have been turned into open-air toilets. "That tree died because it was being used as a toilet. The manhole too — men and women use it," the guard told Sunday News.Bulawayo Mayor Councillor David Coltart acknowledged the growing crisis and called for urgent intervention by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)."We are aware of this worrying issue, and it's even worsening. Our municipal police do not have arresting powers, and we depend entirely on ZRP to act," Coltart said.He attributed the chaos to politically connected space barons who are illegally allocating vending bays and collecting money from desperate traders."Formal businesses are suffering. Some can't access their premises, and others are failing to pay rates due to congestion and lawlessness," Coltart said. He added that the Town Clerk Christopher Dube should urgently engage Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Judith Ncube to coordinate a multi-agency response.The Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Association (BVTA) has also raised alarm over deteriorating conditions at the city's vending sites.BVTA executive director Mr Michael Ndiweni said that toilet facilities are woefully inadequate and can no longer cope with the growing number of vendors."Some vendors relieve themselves in sanitary lanes, which presents a serious health risk. The space barons charge between US$3 daily and US$250 monthly, but that money doesn't go to council, so services like refuse collection can't be provided," he said.Ndiweni added that the unregulated environment has become a breeding ground for drug dealing and other illicit activities. "They feel protected and act with impunity. It's now a haven for criminal behaviour," he said.Bulawayo City Council spokesperson Mrs Nesisa Mpofu confirmed that only 2,331 vendors are officially registered out of nearly 10,000 stalls across the city.To operate legally, vendors must submit a national ID, police clearance, passport-size photos, and proof of residence. Those trading in food items like fruits and vegetables must also undergo medical clearance and hygiene training at Khami Clinic, a requirement many illegal vendors are unaware of or have ignored."There are health requirements for food vendors. They must be examined for contagious diseases and trained on safe food handling. This is done at Khami Clinic," Mrs Mpofu said.As the situation spirals, health experts warn that the combination of poor sanitation, lack of regulation and increasing numbers of informal vendors could soon trigger a public health emergency if immediate action is not taken.