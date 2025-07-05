Latest News Editor's Choice


Harare woman forges academic certificate to study in Ukraine

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
A 29-year-old woman from Harare has been spared jail after she was convicted of forging an academic certificate in a bid to pursue university studies in Ukraine. Cindy Mutswatiwa was sentenced to 24 months in prison for forgery and fraud, but the court suspended 12 months for five years on condition of good behaviour. The remaining 12 months were set aside on the condition that she performs 420 hours of community service.

Mutswatiwa admitted to forging a Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) Ordinary Level certificate to gain entry into a Ukrainian university where she intended to pursue a Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree. She had only passed three subjects at O-Level, which was insufficient to meet the admission requirements.

The court heard that Mutswatiwa conspired with others to produce a forged certificate showing seven passes. The document was then fraudulently authenticated by officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade to make it appear genuine. She was able to enroll at the university and had progressed as far as her third year of studies before the fraud was uncovered.

Authorities have also implicated three other individuals in the scam. Molyn Mugodi, aged 41, is accused of creating the fake certificate, while Kundai Mutape, 39, an education consultant, and Malvern Nengomasha, 32, a diplomatic courier, allegedly assisted in facilitating and authenticating the forged document. They are facing separate charges in connection with the case.

Prosecutors said the case highlights a broader concern over the integrity of Zimbabwe's education system, with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) warning that such acts undermine public trust and damage the country's academic reputation.

"Forgery of educational qualifications not only damages personal integrity but undermines the credibility of Zimbabwe's education system," said the NPA in a statement following the sentencing. "Institutions, both local and abroad, must be confident in the authenticity of our certificates. The justice system will continue to expose and penalise such dishonesty."

The case has prompted calls for tighter verification and monitoring processes to guard against academic fraud, both locally and internationally.


