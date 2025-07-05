Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

8 millions of Zimbabweans still need of food aid

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A staggering eight million Zimbabweans remain in urgent need of food assistance following severe crop failures caused by the El Niño weather phenomenon and an extended drought that disrupted food production nationwide during the 2023/2024 agricultural season, according to a recent World Food Programme (WFP) country report.

The report highlights that out of the eight million individuals requiring food aid, approximately 5.9 million reside in rural areas, while 2.1 million live in urban centers. It underscores significant regional disparities in food and cereal production, calling for urgent, targeted interventions to ensure vulnerable populations are adequately supported.

"By addressing these geographical imbalances in food distribution, we can ensure that vulnerable populations receive the support they need and are not left behind in the fight against hunger and food insecurity," the report states.

The latest 2025 Second Round Crops, Livestock, and Fisheries Assessment detailed total cereal production at 2,928,206 metric tonnes. Maize contributed 2,293,556 metric tonnes, while traditional grains-sorghum (436,784 MT), pearl millet (188,261 MT), and finger millet (9,605 MT)-accounted for the remaining 634,650 metric tonnes.

The Zimbabwe Livelihood Assessment Committee's 2025 report, which is yet to be released, is expected to provide further insights into the precise number of people requiring food assistance and the primary factors driving food insecurity during the 2025/2026 consumption period, the WFP said.

In parallel, the WFP has adapted its support for refugees by distributing wheat grain and increasing monthly cash transfers to US$8 per person. The agency provided food assistance to 12,110 refugees at Tongogara Refugee Settlement, enabling them to mill wheat and purchase essential commodities like vegetable oil and pulses.

Furthermore, WFP recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to integrate nutrition and gender-based violence mitigation services within food security programming. This partnership aims to deliver more comprehensive and inclusive support to vulnerable populations.

Addressing urban disaster risks, WFP supported a flood mapping exercise in Gweru's Ascot area, a known flood hotspot. The exercise was led by the Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space Agency and the Department of Civil Protection, with technical support from the CIMA Research Foundation.

To combat Zimbabwe's ongoing food security crisis, the WFP has introduced various strategies designed to ensure that vulnerable groups can access food through regular and reliable channels. These include skills training, provision of tools, and infrastructure support for urban households to bolster entrepreneurship and improve livelihoods for smallholder farmers, thereby enhancing food security and nutrition.

The report outlines ambitious goals for 2026, envisioning that targeted rural populations will achieve climate-resilient livelihoods, sustainable natural resource management, and increased participation in local markets and value chains. Activities planned include conditional cash and food transfers, alongside training and technical assistance for communities and institutions.

By 2026, national and subnational institutions in Zimbabwe are expected to have strengthened capacities to develop, coordinate, and implement well-informed, effective, and equitable actions toward achieving food and nutrition security. This includes technical support to improve emergency responses, social protection systems, and long-term food security planning, the report concludes.

Source - The Standard
More on: #Food, #WFO, #Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Harare man arrested over gruesome

30 mins ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe US$4 million heist suspects arrested in South Africa

45 mins ago | 42 Views

Dynamos' slow but obvious death

56 mins ago | 10 Views

Machakaire launches scathing personal attack on Mahere

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Chamisa's political comeback sparks debate

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe doesn't need a Preacher - It needs a Champion

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

'King Munhumutapa' to know his fate

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

FC Platinum challenged to win PSL title in honour of late Brian Banda

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Mmusi Maimane criticizes SA govt over Zimbabwe crisis

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

War vets to resist zvigananda's Zanu-PF takeover

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Tagwirei blundered, says Mutsvangwa

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Woman jailed 15 years for bizarre sexual act

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

A choking hazard for Cowdray Park residents

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Themba Gorimbo celebrates Jah Prayzah's US Visa denial

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Harare woman forges academic certificate to study in Ukraine

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Bulawayo City Council hit by US$82,000 bitumen scandal

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Foreign vendors turn Bulawayo pavements into open-air toilets, bedrooms

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Councillor fumes over toilets

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Viral audio exposes judicial corruption in Beitbridge

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

MP dishes out chicks, feed to teachers

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Kadoma issues alert over water quality

2 hrs ago | 8 Views

Tagwirei sparks Zanu-PF factional tensions

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Sex starved pastors force woman to commit unlawful entry

3 hrs ago | 272 Views

Geo Pomona buys 62 refuse trucks from China to clean up Harare

15 hrs ago | 1712 Views

Zimbabwean man found dead on railway tracks in UK

18 hrs ago | 956 Views

Gata declared national hero

19 hrs ago | 1101 Views

New mall opens in Bulawayo CBD

20 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Calls grow for overhaul of councils procurement systems

21 hrs ago | 186 Views

Crossborder4ED condemns smuggling

21 hrs ago | 268 Views

Men urged to break the silence on mental health struggles

21 hrs ago | 197 Views

Billiat, Chikuhwa flops at Scottland FC

21 hrs ago | 945 Views

Teacher hangs self, leaves phone numbers as note

21 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Internal disputes rock Highlanders

21 hrs ago | 324 Views

Employee blows employer's US$2,937 on hotel stay

21 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zimparks begins multi-year wildlife relocation to Matusadona

21 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mucheke main bridge now 58% complete

21 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe govt privatising prisons?

21 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zimbabwe considering a Congestion Tax?

21 hrs ago | 251 Views

Man jailed for stealing condoms, cigarettes and bread

21 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe highway robbers jailed 144 years

21 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zinara moves to equip, fuel road authorities

22 hrs ago | 128 Views

Econet doubles 5G coverage and price ahead of Victoria Falls Marathon

22 hrs ago | 89 Views

Nestle battling with counterfeits on the market

22 hrs ago | 69 Views

Gono exposes former employees

22 hrs ago | 154 Views

Chivayo gifts Jah Prayzah's wife a new Land Rover Defender

22 hrs ago | 112 Views

Ecobank robbery case collapses

22 hrs ago | 367 Views

Mai Jeremaya breaks silence after rape accused acquitted

22 hrs ago | 224 Views

Chief Sogwala to be laid to rest Sunday

05 Jul 2025 at 11:12hrs | 313 Views

Welshman Ncube apologises to Court for filing fake case citations

05 Jul 2025 at 10:36hrs | 886 Views