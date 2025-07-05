8 millions of Zimbabweans still need of food aid

News / National

A staggering eight million Zimbabweans remain in urgent need of food assistance following severe crop failures caused by the El Niño weather phenomenon and an extended drought that disrupted food production nationwide during the 2023/2024 agricultural season, according to a recent World Food Programme (WFP) country report.The report highlights that out of the eight million individuals requiring food aid, approximately 5.9 million reside in rural areas, while 2.1 million live in urban centers. It underscores significant regional disparities in food and cereal production, calling for urgent, targeted interventions to ensure vulnerable populations are adequately supported."By addressing these geographical imbalances in food distribution, we can ensure that vulnerable populations receive the support they need and are not left behind in the fight against hunger and food insecurity," the report states.The latest 2025 Second Round Crops, Livestock, and Fisheries Assessment detailed total cereal production at 2,928,206 metric tonnes. Maize contributed 2,293,556 metric tonnes, while traditional grains-sorghum (436,784 MT), pearl millet (188,261 MT), and finger millet (9,605 MT)-accounted for the remaining 634,650 metric tonnes.The Zimbabwe Livelihood Assessment Committee's 2025 report, which is yet to be released, is expected to provide further insights into the precise number of people requiring food assistance and the primary factors driving food insecurity during the 2025/2026 consumption period, the WFP said.In parallel, the WFP has adapted its support for refugees by distributing wheat grain and increasing monthly cash transfers to US$8 per person. The agency provided food assistance to 12,110 refugees at Tongogara Refugee Settlement, enabling them to mill wheat and purchase essential commodities like vegetable oil and pulses.Furthermore, WFP recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to integrate nutrition and gender-based violence mitigation services within food security programming. This partnership aims to deliver more comprehensive and inclusive support to vulnerable populations.Addressing urban disaster risks, WFP supported a flood mapping exercise in Gweru's Ascot area, a known flood hotspot. The exercise was led by the Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space Agency and the Department of Civil Protection, with technical support from the CIMA Research Foundation.To combat Zimbabwe's ongoing food security crisis, the WFP has introduced various strategies designed to ensure that vulnerable groups can access food through regular and reliable channels. These include skills training, provision of tools, and infrastructure support for urban households to bolster entrepreneurship and improve livelihoods for smallholder farmers, thereby enhancing food security and nutrition.The report outlines ambitious goals for 2026, envisioning that targeted rural populations will achieve climate-resilient livelihoods, sustainable natural resource management, and increased participation in local markets and value chains. Activities planned include conditional cash and food transfers, alongside training and technical assistance for communities and institutions.By 2026, national and subnational institutions in Zimbabwe are expected to have strengthened capacities to develop, coordinate, and implement well-informed, effective, and equitable actions toward achieving food and nutrition security. This includes technical support to improve emergency responses, social protection systems, and long-term food security planning, the report concludes.