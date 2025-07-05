A choking hazard for Cowdray Park residents

News / National

by Staff reporter

Whenever a plume of smoke rises from Bulawayo's Richmond Landfill site, popularly known as Ngozi Mine, Sazini Ncube's thoughts immediately turn to her six-year-old daughter, Audrey. Living in Cowdray Park, one of the suburbs most affected by the landfill fires, the family struggles as Audrey battles frequent asthma attacks triggered by the thick smoke that sometimes lingers for days.Audrey's asthma is so severe that on bad days, when fires rage uncontrollably at Ngozi Mine, the Ncube family has to relocate her to relatives in Pumula South to protect her health. This disruption also affects Audrey's schooling at Mkhithika Thebe Primary, adding to the family's strain."The whole ordeal is very taxing on us. Mentally, it affects the child because she even wakes up screaming and sometimes believes the house is engulfed in smoke. She is now traumatised by the smell of it," said Ms Ncube.Audrey has become somewhat of an expert on the landfill's smoke, able to predict its severity and direction based on wind patterns. When the breeze blows northward, she breathes easier, but when it turns south, the family braces for another difficult period.The Ngozi Mine landfill, established in 1994 as Bulawayo's first official dumpsite, was originally expected to operate for 20 to 25 years. However, poor maintenance, outdated equipment, and the city's growing waste demands have extended its lifespan far beyond that, leading to frequent fires and hazardous pollution.Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart described the pollution as "alarming" during a recent council meeting, highlighting the grave health risks faced by residents downwind of the site."Councillors will recall that I posted an aerial photograph of Ngozi Mine showing the extent of the fumes and I was utterly appalled. This is a matter of life and death. We do not fully appreciate the health consequences for people living downwind of those toxic fumes. It is a matter of exceptional urgency," Coltart said.Ward 29 councillor Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu, representing Cowdray Park, echoed these concerns, emphasizing the landfill's negative impact on residents' quality of life. He said that the constant smoke and foul odors have turned the community into an environmental and public health hazard."People living nearby are constantly exposed to toxic smoke from fires that burn almost daily. There is a constant foul stench, the environment is unsanitary, and many households live with the fear of disease outbreaks," said Clr Ndlovu.Although no comprehensive health studies have yet been conducted, many residents report worsening respiratory illnesses, including asthma and bronchitis, particularly among children and the elderly. Informal assessments by NGOs and health professionals have hinted at these trends, but Clr Ndlovu stressed the urgent need for formal investigations.In response to the smoke, residents have resorted to makeshift solutions such as sealing air vents with paper and plastic, keeping windows closed, burning herbs to mask odors, or temporarily relocating vulnerable family members during peak fire periods.Additionally, some local residents work as informal waste pickers at Ngozi Mine, often without adequate protective gear, further exposing themselves to health risks."The area has also become a hub for informal scavenging, often by vulnerable populations, including children, who risk injury and disease," said Clr Ndlovu. He added that the landfill's presence has deterred development in nearby suburbs like Cowdray Park and Norwood Tracks, resulting in lost economic opportunities.Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe recently announced that Bulawayo will be among the next cities to implement the Geo Pomona Waste Management model, aimed at modernizing waste disposal systems nationwide.Clr Ndlovu said long-term solutions must include investing in modern solid waste infrastructure such as compaction equipment and tipper trucks, as well as relocating landfill sites away from residential zones."We need proper fencing and controlled access to reduce illegal dumping and scavenging, which often causes the fires," he noted. "It's about managing waste responsibly. The community deserves a clean and safe environment."Besides environmental and health challenges, residents face a growing security threat. Cowdray Park has seen a rise in machete gang attacks, with some suspects believed to use Ngozi Mine as a hideout."Most of these attackers are unknown to the community and are not required to show ID at the landfill," said an anonymous resident. "We believe they rest there during the day before moving into residential areas at night."Following an assault on a 15-year-old boy en route to a prayer session, police have warned the public to avoid secluded areas, especially after dark."We strongly urge people to avoid secluded paths, especially during late hours," said Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, the provincial police spokesperson. "These criminals target vulnerable individuals. Anyone with information should come forward immediately."As Ngozi Mine continues to emit toxic smoke and foster insecurity, residents of Cowdray Park and surrounding suburbs hope that urgent interventions will finally bring relief to their troubled community.