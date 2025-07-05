Latest News Editor's Choice


Woman jailed 15 years for bizarre sexual act

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 19-year-old woman from Chirumanzu in Midlands province has been slapped with a 15-year jail term for indecent assault on a seven-year-old girl.

Tatenda Madanhire of Munetsi village in Chirumazu, Midlands province, was convicted by Gweru Magistrate Christopher Maturure after pleading guilty to the charge.

The court heard she violated the minor on the pretext of "teaching her a game."

The accused and the complainant are not related.

The State proved that the incident occurred on June 21, 2025, at around 1500 hours.

The complainant was walking from school with her schoolmate also aged seven.

They then met Madanhire, who was gathering firewood in a bush in the riverbanks of dry stream near the village.

"The accused walked for a distance of approximately 500 metres with the two and she grabbed the complainant's hand and told that she wanted to play a game with her.

She scolded the other child and instructed her to proceed home.

The accused took the complainant to a secluded place where she undressed her before sexually assaulting her using her enlarged genitalia, which bizarrely resembles a male person's private organ.

When the complainant arrived home, she told her aunt that she was sexually abused "by a male person who was wearing a skirt."

The matter was reported to the police and investigations were carried out leading to the arrest of the accused.

The complainant and accused were sent to St Theresa's Hospital for medical examination, and they were medically examined.

Monica Mungwena prosecuted.

