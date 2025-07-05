Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tagwirei blundered, says Mutsvangwa

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Business tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei's presence at a recent Zanu-PF central committee meeting has been described as a violation of the party's constitution, potentially complicating his swift rise into the influential body, according to Zanu-PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa.

Tagwirei, a former advisor to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, is reportedly backed by Zanu-PF's Harare provincial leadership for co-option into the central committee. However, his move has faced resistance from a faction aligned with Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga. His co-option was delayed due to procedural requirements, with Mutsvangwa stating that Tagwirei should have first been cleared by the party's presidium, comprising Mnangagwa, Chiwenga, and Kembo Mohadi, before attending any meetings.

"The presidium was supposed to deliberate and endorse the appointment, but whether it was due to poor advice from the Harare provincial leadership or personal ambition, he assumed it would be a headlong stampede," Mutsvangwa said. "It was procedurally wrong and the constitution had to be read out to him that ‘you are not yet a member and that you are coming into an institution with principles and guidelines.'"

Last week's central committee meeting in Harare was expected to approve Harare province's recommendation for Tagwirei's co-option. The central committee is the ruling party's principal organ and its highest decision-making body outside the congress. Members are typically elected through provincial structures, which also recommend co-options when vacancies arise.

Mutsvangwa hinted that Tagwirei might need to start from the party's grassroots or undergo training at the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology to better understand party principles.

"This kind of behaviour creates its own problems because it flouts the constitution, the party guiding principles and tenets," he said. "It shows that you are not ready to be part of it and you may have to go back and understand where you are. Without that faux pas, the process would have taken its due course. This ignorance or naivety indicates that his beginning should be the Chitepo School of Ideology."

Efforts by Zanu-PF Harare provincial leadership to push Tagwirei's appointment appear ongoing. While Harare provincial chairman Goodwills Masimirembwa did not respond to calls, some provincial executives insisted Tagwirei's co-option was inevitable.

"Tagwirei is already a central committee member and it is irreversible," a provincial member told The Standard. "What happened last Wednesday was a mere setback, but we expect his co-option to be confirmed."

The Harare provincial executive is scheduled to meet today at Batanai Primary School in Epworth, officially to prepare for an upcoming municipal by-election. However, sources indicate that Tagwirei's central committee bid will dominate discussions.

"The plan is now to create a vacancy in the Harare top six and appoint Tagwirei so that he can now be seconded to the central committee," a Zanu-PF insider revealed. Masimirembwa's team is reportedly considering removing George Chimhini from the executive to make way for Tagwirei. Chimhini, a close relative of Sports Minister Anselem Sanyatwe-an ally of Chiwenga-is currently the provincial secretary for finance.

Despite speculation of his political ambitions, Tagwirei recently dismissed suggestions that he seeks to succeed President Mnangagwa. His name, however, remains linked to ongoing succession tussles within Zanu-PF, where Vice-President Chiwenga commands significant support from the security sector and liberation war veterans.

Source - The Standard

Comments


Must Read

Harare man arrested over gruesome

30 mins ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe US$4 million heist suspects arrested in South Africa

45 mins ago | 42 Views

Dynamos' slow but obvious death

56 mins ago | 10 Views

Machakaire launches scathing personal attack on Mahere

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Chamisa's political comeback sparks debate

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe doesn't need a Preacher - It needs a Champion

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

'King Munhumutapa' to know his fate

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

FC Platinum challenged to win PSL title in honour of late Brian Banda

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Mmusi Maimane criticizes SA govt over Zimbabwe crisis

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

War vets to resist zvigananda's Zanu-PF takeover

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Woman jailed 15 years for bizarre sexual act

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

A choking hazard for Cowdray Park residents

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

8 millions of Zimbabweans still need of food aid

2 hrs ago | 8 Views

Themba Gorimbo celebrates Jah Prayzah's US Visa denial

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Harare woman forges academic certificate to study in Ukraine

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Bulawayo City Council hit by US$82,000 bitumen scandal

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Foreign vendors turn Bulawayo pavements into open-air toilets, bedrooms

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Councillor fumes over toilets

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Viral audio exposes judicial corruption in Beitbridge

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

MP dishes out chicks, feed to teachers

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Kadoma issues alert over water quality

2 hrs ago | 8 Views

Tagwirei sparks Zanu-PF factional tensions

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Sex starved pastors force woman to commit unlawful entry

3 hrs ago | 271 Views

Geo Pomona buys 62 refuse trucks from China to clean up Harare

15 hrs ago | 1712 Views

Zimbabwean man found dead on railway tracks in UK

18 hrs ago | 956 Views

Gata declared national hero

19 hrs ago | 1101 Views

New mall opens in Bulawayo CBD

20 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Calls grow for overhaul of councils procurement systems

21 hrs ago | 186 Views

Crossborder4ED condemns smuggling

21 hrs ago | 268 Views

Men urged to break the silence on mental health struggles

21 hrs ago | 197 Views

Billiat, Chikuhwa flops at Scottland FC

21 hrs ago | 945 Views

Teacher hangs self, leaves phone numbers as note

21 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Internal disputes rock Highlanders

21 hrs ago | 324 Views

Employee blows employer's US$2,937 on hotel stay

21 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zimparks begins multi-year wildlife relocation to Matusadona

21 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mucheke main bridge now 58% complete

21 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe govt privatising prisons?

21 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zimbabwe considering a Congestion Tax?

21 hrs ago | 251 Views

Man jailed for stealing condoms, cigarettes and bread

21 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe highway robbers jailed 144 years

21 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zinara moves to equip, fuel road authorities

22 hrs ago | 128 Views

Econet doubles 5G coverage and price ahead of Victoria Falls Marathon

22 hrs ago | 89 Views

Nestle battling with counterfeits on the market

22 hrs ago | 69 Views

Gono exposes former employees

22 hrs ago | 154 Views

Chivayo gifts Jah Prayzah's wife a new Land Rover Defender

22 hrs ago | 112 Views

Ecobank robbery case collapses

22 hrs ago | 367 Views

Mai Jeremaya breaks silence after rape accused acquitted

22 hrs ago | 224 Views

Chief Sogwala to be laid to rest Sunday

05 Jul 2025 at 11:12hrs | 313 Views

Welshman Ncube apologises to Court for filing fake case citations

05 Jul 2025 at 10:36hrs | 886 Views