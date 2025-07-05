Latest News Editor's Choice


War vets to resist zvigananda's Zanu-PF takeover

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
War veterans have pledged to resist what they describe as attempts by businesspeople of questionable morals to seize control of Zanu-PF, amid rising concerns over the growing influence of money in leadership contests within the ruling party.

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, who is currently locked in a fierce battle against efforts to sideline him in the race to succeed President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has openly condemned individuals flaunting unexplained wealth. Speaking last month at the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce congress in Victoria Falls, Chiwenga warned of a troubling culture where people accumulate wealth without any visible business activities.

In February, he coined the term "zvigananda"-a Shona word meaning blood-sucking ticks-to describe such businesspeople. His remarks were widely interpreted as a direct attack on controversial tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo, known for his alleged close ties to Mnangagwa.

Samuel Parirenyatwa, secretary-general of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association, told The Standard that former fighters will not remain silent amid these developments. "We went through hell during the war to liberate this land," Parirenyatwa said. "We fought with and for the masses of Zimbabwe, not a few individuals. We are aware of the spirited efforts by the zvigananda to infiltrate and take over the party. This is doomed to fail. Zanu-PF's ideology is people-centred and is meant to protect the masses from these zvigananda."

Parirenyatwa expressed alarm that Zanu-PF is being used as a vehicle to deprive the masses of the benefits of independence. "We get extremely worried to notice our party being used as a conduit to rob the people from the gains of their independence," he said. "Sons and daughters of this land lost their lives, were maimed, and went through hell to bring about this independence being abused by a few individuals."

He added that the ostentatious display of wealth by the "zvigananda" in an economy struggling to meet basic needs like healthcare is particularly disturbing.

At Zanu-PF's national assembly on Friday, Mnangagwa took delegates by surprise when he led a chant: "Pasi ne zvigananda" ("Down with zvigananda"). Most of the wealthy businesspeople who joined Zanu-PF after the 2017 coup that ousted Robert Mugabe are believed to support a faction pushing for Mnangagwa to remain in power until 2030.

The war veterans' stance signals heightened tensions within Zanu-PF as factions jockey for influence ahead of the party's future leadership decisions, with money and morality at the centre of the debate.

Source - The Standard

