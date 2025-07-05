Latest News Editor's Choice


Mmusi Maimane criticizes SA govt over Zimbabwe crisis

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
South African opposition leader Mmusi Maimane has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ruling African National Congress (ANC) of "folding its arms" amid Zimbabwe's ongoing political crisis. He argues that the ANC is failing to hold Zimbabwe's ruling party, Zanu-PF, accountable, a failure that is having widespread consequences for both countries.

Maimane contends that the deteriorating political and economic conditions in Zimbabwe and Mozambique have forced millions of their citizens to seek refuge in South Africa, placing increasing strain on public services and institutions. He traces the root causes of this migration to questionable election practices and pervasive corruption in the two neighboring countries.

"The ANC supported two corrupt parties in the SADC region, and as those countries failed, their citizens came to South Africa-some through legal routes, others illegally," Maimane said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter. "The two largest immigrant populations in South Africa are from Zimbabwe and Mozambique. Why is that the case? The ANC supported and enabled Zanu-PF and FRELIMO. These parties looted their nations, causing mass poverty. They rigged elections, but instead of condemning those results, the ANC endorsed them."

In recent weeks, Zimbabwean nationals in South Africa have reportedly faced discrimination when attempting to access medical care in public health facilities, a situation Maimane attributes to failures in Zimbabwe's governance. "The problems in our hospitals and clinics are a result of the dictatorship in Zimbabwe. Those thugs who run that country stole everything-including elections. We must be honest about this part of the issue," he said.

While acknowledging the need for stronger border controls, Maimane stressed that tackling immigration issues effectively requires addressing the political root causes. "Unless we deal with the root causes of the problem-Zanu-PF and FRELIMO-we will not solve these challenges. Let us also be aware that some are trying to bury their own failures under the guise of immigration," he added.

South Africa hosts over two million Zimbabwean migrants who have crossed the Limpopo River to escape economic collapse at home. Maimane called for South Africa to adopt a firmer stance on Zimbabwe's human rights abuses and electoral misconduct.

"This problem must be addressed at the foreign policy level. We must stop supporting these corrupt parties and their dictatorships. We need to demand free and fair elections in every SADC nation. We must hold election riggers accountable. We must push for electoral reforms before those elections are due," Maimane said.

He concluded with a warning that the old image of liberation movements as heroic forces no longer applies. "The ANC must realise there is a new revolution in Africa. The oppressed are now being oppressed by Zanu-PF and FRELIMO. They are not the good guys anymore-they are part of the problem."

Maimane's comments add to growing debate in South Africa over the country's role in addressing political crises in the region and the challenges posed by large migrant populations.

Source - NewZimbabwe

