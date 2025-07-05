Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

FC Platinum challenged to win PSL title in honour of late Brian Banda

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Warriors midfielder Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya has called on his former club, FC Platinum, to dedicate their 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title quest to the memory of the late Brian Banda. Banda tragically died last Sunday in a road accident along the Zvishavane-Filabusi road, which also claimed two other lives. He was laid to rest last Wednesday in Bulawayo.

Ngwenya, who recently completed a transfer from FC Platinum to South Africa's Betway Premiership side Amazulu, was named Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Player of the Month for June following a strong run that included three goals.

"Brian Banda's passing away was a shock but we just have to accept the reality. I just want to say to the boys (FC Platinum team) stay strong and work hard. You just have to win the league for the sake of Brian Banda," Ngwenya said.

The 22-year-old midfielder described 2025 as his best season yet at FC Platinum, especially highlighting his performance in June, and said he will always cherish his memories at the club.

"I can say this was the best season for me at FC Platinum, especially the month of June. I did enjoy a lot although we had to part," Ngwenya added.

Ngwenya was FC Platinum's standout player during the first half of the season, scoring nine goals in 17 appearances, showcasing his vital contribution before moving to South Africa.

As the league title race intensifies, Ngwenya's heartfelt plea adds emotional motivation for FC Platinum to honour their fallen teammate with a championship victory.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #FC_Platinum, #PSL, #Banda

Comments


Must Read

Harare man arrested over gruesome

26 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe US$4 million heist suspects arrested in South Africa

40 mins ago | 36 Views

Dynamos' slow but obvious death

51 mins ago | 10 Views

Machakaire launches scathing personal attack on Mahere

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Chamisa's political comeback sparks debate

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe doesn't need a Preacher - It needs a Champion

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

'King Munhumutapa' to know his fate

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Mmusi Maimane criticizes SA govt over Zimbabwe crisis

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

War vets to resist zvigananda's Zanu-PF takeover

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Tagwirei blundered, says Mutsvangwa

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

Woman jailed 15 years for bizarre sexual act

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

A choking hazard for Cowdray Park residents

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

8 millions of Zimbabweans still need of food aid

2 hrs ago | 8 Views

Themba Gorimbo celebrates Jah Prayzah's US Visa denial

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Harare woman forges academic certificate to study in Ukraine

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Bulawayo City Council hit by US$82,000 bitumen scandal

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Foreign vendors turn Bulawayo pavements into open-air toilets, bedrooms

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Councillor fumes over toilets

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Viral audio exposes judicial corruption in Beitbridge

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

MP dishes out chicks, feed to teachers

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Kadoma issues alert over water quality

2 hrs ago | 8 Views

Tagwirei sparks Zanu-PF factional tensions

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Sex starved pastors force woman to commit unlawful entry

3 hrs ago | 270 Views

Geo Pomona buys 62 refuse trucks from China to clean up Harare

15 hrs ago | 1702 Views

Zimbabwean man found dead on railway tracks in UK

18 hrs ago | 955 Views

Gata declared national hero

19 hrs ago | 1100 Views

New mall opens in Bulawayo CBD

19 hrs ago | 1382 Views

Calls grow for overhaul of councils procurement systems

21 hrs ago | 186 Views

Crossborder4ED condemns smuggling

21 hrs ago | 268 Views

Men urged to break the silence on mental health struggles

21 hrs ago | 195 Views

Billiat, Chikuhwa flops at Scottland FC

21 hrs ago | 943 Views

Teacher hangs self, leaves phone numbers as note

21 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Internal disputes rock Highlanders

21 hrs ago | 323 Views

Employee blows employer's US$2,937 on hotel stay

21 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zimparks begins multi-year wildlife relocation to Matusadona

21 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mucheke main bridge now 58% complete

21 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe govt privatising prisons?

21 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zimbabwe considering a Congestion Tax?

21 hrs ago | 250 Views

Man jailed for stealing condoms, cigarettes and bread

21 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe highway robbers jailed 144 years

21 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zinara moves to equip, fuel road authorities

21 hrs ago | 128 Views

Econet doubles 5G coverage and price ahead of Victoria Falls Marathon

21 hrs ago | 89 Views

Nestle battling with counterfeits on the market

21 hrs ago | 69 Views

Gono exposes former employees

21 hrs ago | 154 Views

Chivayo gifts Jah Prayzah's wife a new Land Rover Defender

21 hrs ago | 111 Views

Ecobank robbery case collapses

22 hrs ago | 366 Views

Mai Jeremaya breaks silence after rape accused acquitted

22 hrs ago | 224 Views

Chief Sogwala to be laid to rest Sunday

05 Jul 2025 at 11:12hrs | 312 Views

Welshman Ncube apologises to Court for filing fake case citations

05 Jul 2025 at 10:36hrs | 884 Views