FC Platinum challenged to win PSL title in honour of late Brian Banda

News / National

by Staff reporter

Warriors midfielder Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya has called on his former club, FC Platinum, to dedicate their 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title quest to the memory of the late Brian Banda. Banda tragically died last Sunday in a road accident along the Zvishavane-Filabusi road, which also claimed two other lives. He was laid to rest last Wednesday in Bulawayo.Ngwenya, who recently completed a transfer from FC Platinum to South Africa's Betway Premiership side Amazulu, was named Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Player of the Month for June following a strong run that included three goals."Brian Banda's passing away was a shock but we just have to accept the reality. I just want to say to the boys (FC Platinum team) stay strong and work hard. You just have to win the league for the sake of Brian Banda," Ngwenya said.The 22-year-old midfielder described 2025 as his best season yet at FC Platinum, especially highlighting his performance in June, and said he will always cherish his memories at the club."I can say this was the best season for me at FC Platinum, especially the month of June. I did enjoy a lot although we had to part," Ngwenya added.Ngwenya was FC Platinum's standout player during the first half of the season, scoring nine goals in 17 appearances, showcasing his vital contribution before moving to South Africa.As the league title race intensifies, Ngwenya's heartfelt plea adds emotional motivation for FC Platinum to honour their fallen teammate with a championship victory.