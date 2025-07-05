Latest News Editor's Choice


'King Munhumutapa' to know his fate

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Harare Magistrates' Court is set to deliver a ruling tomorrow on an application by self-proclaimed King Munhumutapa, Timothy Chiminya, seeking to have charges of undermining President Emmerson Mnangagwa dismissed.

Chiminya was initially arraigned before Magistrate Kudzai Muthombeni, but the matter was postponed following her transfer to Bindura. A different magistrate is now expected to review the court record before making a decision.

Prosecutors stated that Chiminya claims to have been appointed King Munhumutapa by a spirit medium, granting him the authority to install and remove chiefs across Zimbabwe.

In February last year, Chiminya reportedly visited the homestead of Chief Seke and met with Stanley Chimanike, the legally appointed Chief Seke. Chiminya allegedly informed him that he had been dethroned and replaced by Masimba Rubatika.

The incident was reported to the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, which oversees the administration of the Traditional Leaders Act.

It is further alleged that between June 11 and October 31, Chiminya appointed three other chiefs in the Chirumhanzu and Zaka areas, actions said to be in violation of the constitution and the Traditional Leaders Act. The law clearly grants the President sole authority to appoint chiefs.

The court ruling tomorrow will determine whether the charges against Chiminya will proceed.

Source - The Standard

