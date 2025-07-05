Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa's political comeback sparks debate

Zimbabwe's main opposition figure, Nelson Chamisa, has confirmed his return to active politics - but this time, not with a conventional political party. Instead, Chamisa says he is launching a citizen-centered movement aimed at mobilising Zimbabweans to demand change, accountability, and people-first leadership.

The announcement, made during a widely followed conversation with media personality MisRed, has stirred a nationwide debate on whether Chamisa's new approach can deliver meaningful political transformation in a country long dominated by the ruling Zanu PF party.

Chamisa described the movement as a platform rooted in fresh, ground-breaking politics, one that prioritises people over bureaucracy, and action over rigid structures. He said Zimbabwe's problems require "a new kind of politics" that is agile, grassroots-driven, and detached from the political baggage that has plagued traditional opposition formations.

"We are not starting a political party," Chamisa said. "We are building a movement that places citizens at the centre - a movement that is not defined by hierarchy or buildings, but by the aspirations of the people."

But while Chamisa's return has re-energised his supporters and rekindled hope for a revitalised opposition, not everyone is convinced that a structureless approach will bring real change.

Prominent political analyst Glen Mpani penned a public letter to Chamisa, warning that the new direction - while emotionally resonant - risks repeating past mistakes if not translated into an organised political vehicle.

"You cannot outrun the reality of political power: to govern, you must organise," Mpani wrote in the letter shared on X (formerly Twitter). "Movements may inspire, but only parties take power."

Mpani said that while Chamisa's motivations may be noble, history shows that unstructured movements often fail to achieve concrete political gains. He argued that Zimbabwe's past elections, including the 2018 and 2023 contests, demonstrated the limits of charisma and symbolism in the absence of a disciplined party infrastructure.

"A movement is built to awaken, not to win. But a political party is a vehicle to contest and claim power," Mpani said. "You've inspired millions. But inspiration without organisation is a tragic loop - it mobilises hopes only to recycle heartbreak."

Mpani urged Chamisa to provide clarity and build structure, warning that anything less would risk repeating a cycle of electoral defeat and disillusionment. "Power is not inherited - it is captured," he wrote. "Start with a movement if you must. But to lead a nation, you will have to build a party. There's no other way."

The debate echoes similar sentiments raised following Chamisa's abrupt departure from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) earlier this year, a party he once led but later abandoned, citing infiltration and sabotage. Since then, his political re-entry had been hotly anticipated, with speculation rife over whether he would rebrand, form a new party, or remain in the background.

Chamisa's latest announcement has now set the stage for a high-stakes battle for political relevance ahead of the 2028 elections. His message continues to resonate with many young Zimbabweans and disillusioned citizens, but analysts say he will have to soon reconcile his grassroots ideals with the practical demands of political organisation.

As the country grapples with economic hardship, authoritarian clampdowns, and a ruling party entrenched in power, Chamisa's movement will be tested not only on its moral clarity - but on its ability to confront and capture political ground. Whether he heeds the calls for structure or continues to tread the unconventional path remains to be seen.

