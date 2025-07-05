Zimbabwe US$4 million heist suspects arrested in South Africa

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of two key suspects in connection with the high-profile US$4 million Ecobank robbery that shocked the nation in October 2024.Abraham Temenfi Vumbunu and Elijah Temayi Vumbunu were apprehended in the Republic of South Africa on an unspecified date, according to a statement released by the ZRP on Monday. Authorities are now working through legal channels to extradite the suspects back to Zimbabwe to face justice.The daring robbery occurred on October 3, 2024, in Bulawayo, when a gang of criminals made off with an estimated US$4 million in cash from Ecobank under mysterious circumstances. The incident prompted a nationwide manhunt and cross-border investigations, with speculation mounting over the suspected involvement of insiders and organised criminal networks."The due processes of the law are now taking effect for the suspects' extradition to Zimbabwe," read the ZRP statement. "The Zimbabwe Republic Police is still pursuing the arrest of the other suspects who are linked to this case."Police further reiterated their commitment to apprehending criminals who commit offences within Zimbabwe and attempt to evade justice by fleeing to neighbouring countries."Comprehensive efforts to arrest all suspects who are committing criminal acts in the country and escape to neighbouring countries will be religiously pursued for the law to take its course without fear or favour," the ZRP said.In the statement, the police also urged the media and the public to exercise restraint in reporting on the ongoing investigations, warning that premature speculation could compromise active leads and operations."We also urge the media to be cautious and patient in reporting events relating to the Ecobank robbery as leads on the suspects and their activities unfold. More details in relation to this case will be released in due course," the police added.The arrest of the Vumbunu pair marks a major breakthrough in the high-stakes investigation, which has captured public attention for months and raised questions over the security of banking institutions in the country.Further updates are expected as extradition proceedings unfold and investigations into the remaining suspects continue.