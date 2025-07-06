Harare man arrested over gruesome

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of Kudzanayi Tapiwa Mukura in connection with the brutal murder of a 10-year-old boy in Eastview Phase 14, Harare, earlier today.According to police, Mukura, who is a neighbour to the victim's parents, was left in charge of the child on July 5, 2025, after the boy's mother travelled to Goromonzi to attend a memorial service.Tragically, the young boy was found dead the following morning, having been stabbed once in the chest. Police further revealed that the child's private parts had been mutilated in what authorities described as a disturbing and senseless act of violence."The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Kudzanayi Tapiwa Mukura in connection with a murder case that occurred this morning in Eastview Phase 14," the police said in a statement."The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim once on the chest and mutilated the victim's private parts. The motive behind the offence is not yet known. More details will be availed as investigations continue."The horrific nature of the killing has sent shockwaves through the Eastview community, where neighbours and residents are grappling with the senseless loss of a child.As of Sunday afternoon, police investigators were still combing the scene for evidence while Mukura remains in custody. Authorities are expected to charge him formally in the coming days.The ZRP has urged members of the public with information that may assist the investigation to come forward, while also appealing for calm and patience as the case develops.This case adds to growing public concern over violent crimes against minors in the country, with calls mounting for tougher measures to protect children from abuse and exploitation.Further updates will be released as the investigation unfolds.