Dynamos' relegation woes deepen

by Staff reporter
Dynamos' woeful 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign took another nosedive yesterday after a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Herentals College at Rufaro Stadium, leaving the Harare giants dangerously close to the drop zone.

The defeat deepens the crisis for the once-mighty Glamour Boys, who now languish in 17th place on the log with just 15 points from 18 matches, only ahead of bottom-placed Kwekwe United.

A composed finish by Tino Benza, who neatly redirected a Prince Chama free-kick midway through the first half, set Herentals on their way before a devastating own goal by Dynamos captain Shadreck Nyahwa early in the second half sealed their fate.

Dynamos coach Saul Chaminuka admitted his side's defensive shortcomings are proving costly.

"We conceded easy goals," he said. "Call them mistakes, call them anything - but that's football. We go back, we prepare, and we keep fighting."

Chaminuka lamented his side's persistent failure to convert chances, despite encouraging build-up play.

"We had chances early in the first half and showed intention," he said. "But we weren't convincing in finishing. We play, we get there, but in the end we have nothing to show. It's something we are constantly working on."

With Dynamos now firmly entrenched in the relegation zone, pressure continues to mount on Chaminuka and his coaching team to arrest the club's alarming slide.

In stark contrast, Herentals coach Paul Benza was beaming after ending a five-match goal drought.

"We knew coming into today's game that we had to score, and we did that," Benza said. "We introduced three strikers and it worked. I'm very happy with the boys' performance."

Looking ahead, Benza said Herentals would be strengthening their squad as they push for a top-four finish, having ended fifth last season.

"We want to improve and we believe we can finish in the top four," he said. "We're adding two or three players to boost depth in key departments."

For Dynamos, the road ahead looks treacherous. Unless they turn their form around quickly, one of Zimbabwe's most decorated football institutions could be staring at an unthinkable relegation.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League results from yesterday:

Greenfuel 0-1 Ngezi Platinum

Simba Bhora 1-1 ZPC Kariba

MWOS 1-0 Bikita

Chicken Inn 2-1 Yadah

Source - Newsday

