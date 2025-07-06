No to vote-buying in PSL elections

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) will on July 25 elect a new chairman to replace Farai Jere, who stepped down earlier this year to pursue the ZIFA presidency. The upcoming election has been widely praised for its professionalism and integrity, setting it apart from the controversy-laden ZIFA electoral processes.Four candidates-Dumisani Sisale of FC Platinum, Masimba Chihowa of Manica Diamonds, Leonard Musariri of Ngezi Platinum Stars, and Isaiah Mupfurutsa of Simba Bhora-have been confirmed to contest the position. Unlike ZIFA's internal power struggles that have often involved underhand dealings, vote-buying and political intimidation, the PSL pre-election environment has been commendably calm and transparent.Observers attribute the cleaner campaign to the calibre of the PSL governors who make up the voting body. These are experienced club administrators who have demonstrated a commitment to professionalism and good governance. There have been no reports of candidates going on vote-buying sprees or engaging in controversial political manoeuvring, despite the powerful nature of the post.The PSL chairman plays a pivotal role in Zimbabwean football. The holder of the office becomes the face of the top-flight league and sits on the ZIFA board, giving them influence over decisions that affect the broader national football landscape. Historically, figures like the late Morrison Sifelani, Twine Phiri, Wellington Nyatanga, and Tendai Madzorera held the role and helped shape the PSL into a credible and influential organisation.With Farai Jere now focused on national football governance, attention turns to who among the four contenders can tackle the pressing issues facing the league. Among these is the controversial six percent gate levy charged by ZIFA on all PSL matches, which clubs argue offers no tangible return in the form of training or development. Match officiating has also come under the spotlight, with no regular refresher courses for referees despite revenue being collected for such purposes.Coaches, too, continue to pay large sums to attend licensing courses-fees that many believe should be subsidised through gate takings. The incoming chairman is expected to address these financial inefficiencies and ensure that league revenue benefits clubs and technical staff.Another challenge lies in attracting new sponsors to the league. At present, the PSL relies heavily on Delta Beverages, which funds the Castle Lager Championship and Chibuku Super Cup. Stakeholders are calling for a return to the golden era of Zimbabwean football, when tournaments like the Rothmans Shield, BAT Super League, and Heroes Cup featured prominently in the local calendar. A chairman with strong corporate appeal and an ability to secure diversified sponsorship is urgently needed.The next PSL leader must also possess the political will to stand firm in the ZIFA boardroom, representing the interests of the country's 18 top-flight clubs and pushing back against any attempts to sideline the league's developmental agenda.As the PSL gears up for this key election, many within the football fraternity are optimistic that the process will reflect the best of Zimbabwean football governance. With so much at stake-including the financial health, competitive strength, and future growth of the top-tier league-the PSL's decision on July 25 will be closely watched both locally and across the region.