Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man in court for head-butting cop

by Staff reporter
52 secs ago | Views
A 27-year-old Harare man appeared in court on Friday facing charges of assaulting a police officer who was on patrol duty in Dzivarasekwa.

Tedious Biton was arraigned before Harare magistrate Sheunesu Matova, where he stood accused of violently attacking a police officer in an incident linked to a prior contempt of court case.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred in January this year after Biton spotted the complainant - a police officer who had previously been involved in his court matter - and his partner conducting a routine patrol.

Prosecutors told the court that Biton became visibly agitated and, without provocation, attacked the officer. He allegedly head-butted the officer three times on the forehead, rendering him unconscious.

The injured officer was later taken to a local clinic in Dzivarasekwa for medical attention. The violent attack led to Biton's arrest and subsequent court appearance.

The matter has been remanded for further proceedings as the State continues its case against Biton.

Source - The Standard
More on: #Court, #Cop, #Beat

Comments


Must Read

New waterfall discovery in Zimbabwe sparks tourism excitement

1 sec ago | 0 Views

No to vote-buying in PSL elections

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Dynamos' relegation woes deepen

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe govt slams shoddy workmanship

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Harare man arrested over gruesome

37 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe US$4 million heist suspects arrested in South Africa

51 mins ago | 62 Views

Dynamos' slow but obvious death

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Machakaire launches scathing personal attack on Mahere

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Chamisa's political comeback sparks debate

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe doesn't need a Preacher - It needs a Champion

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

'King Munhumutapa' to know his fate

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

FC Platinum challenged to win PSL title in honour of late Brian Banda

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Mmusi Maimane criticizes SA govt over Zimbabwe crisis

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

War vets to resist zvigananda's Zanu-PF takeover

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Tagwirei blundered, says Mutsvangwa

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

Woman jailed 15 years for bizarre sexual act

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

A choking hazard for Cowdray Park residents

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

8 millions of Zimbabweans still need of food aid

2 hrs ago | 8 Views

Themba Gorimbo celebrates Jah Prayzah's US Visa denial

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Harare woman forges academic certificate to study in Ukraine

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Bulawayo City Council hit by US$82,000 bitumen scandal

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Foreign vendors turn Bulawayo pavements into open-air toilets, bedrooms

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Councillor fumes over toilets

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Viral audio exposes judicial corruption in Beitbridge

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

MP dishes out chicks, feed to teachers

3 hrs ago | 11 Views

Kadoma issues alert over water quality

3 hrs ago | 8 Views

Tagwirei sparks Zanu-PF factional tensions

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Sex starved pastors force woman to commit unlawful entry

3 hrs ago | 279 Views

Geo Pomona buys 62 refuse trucks from China to clean up Harare

15 hrs ago | 1722 Views

Zimbabwean man found dead on railway tracks in UK

19 hrs ago | 957 Views

Gata declared national hero

19 hrs ago | 1101 Views

New mall opens in Bulawayo CBD

20 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Calls grow for overhaul of councils procurement systems

21 hrs ago | 186 Views

Crossborder4ED condemns smuggling

21 hrs ago | 269 Views

Men urged to break the silence on mental health struggles

21 hrs ago | 197 Views

Billiat, Chikuhwa flops at Scottland FC

21 hrs ago | 948 Views

Teacher hangs self, leaves phone numbers as note

21 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Internal disputes rock Highlanders

21 hrs ago | 325 Views

Employee blows employer's US$2,937 on hotel stay

21 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zimparks begins multi-year wildlife relocation to Matusadona

22 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mucheke main bridge now 58% complete

22 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe govt privatising prisons?

22 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zimbabwe considering a Congestion Tax?

22 hrs ago | 251 Views

Man jailed for stealing condoms, cigarettes and bread

22 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe highway robbers jailed 144 years

22 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zinara moves to equip, fuel road authorities

22 hrs ago | 128 Views

Econet doubles 5G coverage and price ahead of Victoria Falls Marathon

22 hrs ago | 89 Views

Nestle battling with counterfeits on the market

22 hrs ago | 69 Views

Gono exposes former employees

22 hrs ago | 154 Views