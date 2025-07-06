Man in court for head-butting cop

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 27-year-old Harare man appeared in court on Friday facing charges of assaulting a police officer who was on patrol duty in Dzivarasekwa.Tedious Biton was arraigned before Harare magistrate Sheunesu Matova, where he stood accused of violently attacking a police officer in an incident linked to a prior contempt of court case.According to the prosecution, the incident occurred in January this year after Biton spotted the complainant - a police officer who had previously been involved in his court matter - and his partner conducting a routine patrol.Prosecutors told the court that Biton became visibly agitated and, without provocation, attacked the officer. He allegedly head-butted the officer three times on the forehead, rendering him unconscious.The injured officer was later taken to a local clinic in Dzivarasekwa for medical attention. The violent attack led to Biton's arrest and subsequent court appearance.The matter has been remanded for further proceedings as the State continues its case against Biton.