New waterfall discovery in Zimbabwe sparks tourism excitement

by Staff reporter
Chimanimani, long known for its breathtaking natural wonders such as the majestic Bridal Veil Falls, the iconic Chimanimani Mountains, and the serene Hot Springs, has added a new gem to its portfolio of tourist attractions - Horoni Falls.

Tucked away along the Biriiri River in Chinamira Ward, the little-known Horoni Falls has begun capturing the imagination of local visitors and religious groups alike. The waterfall, bearing a remarkable resemblance to the Bridal Veil Falls, is emerging as a favourite destination for spiritual retreats, picnics, and nature-based escapades.

Local villager Mwahamba Ndikiyana, who has lived in the area for six decades, said the discovery of Horoni Falls' potential came as a surprise.
"I am now 60 years old, and I never thought this phenomenon in our ward could be a tourist attraction," he said.
"I only discovered the potential about five years ago when people, especially from the diaspora, started visiting the place. That's when I began to appreciate the value of these falls."

The site's rising popularity has been driven in part by domestic travellers, especially youth groups from churches who find spiritual solace in the secluded location. One such visitor, Charity Dzingire from Bulawayo, described her experience during an Easter church camp as unforgettable.
"Standing before these hidden falls, I felt like I had stepped into a secret whispered only by nature," she said.
"These falls reminded me that the most powerful beauty often lives where few dare to look."

Despite the growing attention, Horoni Falls remains largely undeveloped. There are no proper roads leading to the site, and basic amenities such as toilets and shelters are non-existent. Dzingire called on government departments and tourism players to step in and invest in the development of the area.
"With a little effort, this place could empower our communities and become a true tourist magnet," she said.

Chimanimani district development coordinator Elisha Mushayavanhu expressed surprise when asked about Horoni Falls.
"Will check, not aware," he said in a brief response.

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi, who has advocated for the promotion of heritage and community-based tourism since taking office in 2023, was unavailable for immediate comment, saying she was "very busy" and would respond "in good time."

Her ministry has in recent months encouraged the discovery and promotion of hidden gems across Zimbabwe, crediting a 4% growth in tourism revenue between 2023 and 2024 to increased domestic travel and rural tourism development.

As Zimbabwe pushes forward with plans to make tourism a key pillar in its economic transformation agenda, locations like Horoni Falls show that some of the country's greatest opportunities lie off the beaten path - waiting to be discovered, preserved, and shared with the world.

