Police, Apostolic church vow to maintain existing relationship

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Police in Manicaland have reaffirmed their strong partnership with the Johhane The Fifth of Africa church after Archbishop Andby Makururu led a donation of furniture to Mutare Central Police Station.

Archbishop Makururu was warmly received at the station by Officer Commanding Manicaland Province, Commissioner Elizabeth Phiri, and Assistant Commissioner Administration, Norest Henry Myambo.

Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, Manicaland police spokesperson, praised the church for its ongoing collaboration with law enforcement in the province.

"We are maintaining an existing relationship between Johhane The Fifth of Africa and the police in Manicaland. We are happy that they continue with their goodwill gestures. Today, they even invited us to conduct awareness campaigns in their churches, covering issues such as child marriages, rape, theft, and other crimes," said Chinyoka.

He highlighted the church's crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that it provided preventative equipment and helped paint police buildings.

Archbishop Makururu has promised to further support the police by painting stations across the province, as well as installing solar panels and boreholes to improve infrastructure.

"We hope this mutual relationship will continue to flourish," added Chinyoka.

Makururu, who had previously donated computers and refrigerators to police offices in the region, emphasized the importance of fostering cordial relationships with key stakeholders.

"It is vital to build strong ties with stakeholders, including the police, as this is essential for maintaining peace in the country," Makururu said. "Our work aligns with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's mantra of leaving no place and no one behind."

The church leader is also a committed gender advocate and has partnered with the police to combat gender-based violence in the province.

Police in Manicaland have been widely praised for their efforts in fighting crime and maintaining safety across the region.

Source - The Standard

