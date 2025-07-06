Latest News Editor's Choice


Mozambican vendors invade Zimbabwe

On January 2, 2025, 18-year-old Castigo Quembo from Matazi village near Manica in Mozambique left home and crossed into Zimbabwe through an illegal entry point close to the Machipanda-Forbes Border Post. Alongside two close friends, Quembo made his way to Harare, where the trio now survive by selling sweets and airtime vouchers in the busy suburb of Mbare.

In recent years, Zimbabwe has seen a notable increase in young Mozambicans entering the country illegally, primarily drawn by the prospect of earning a living through vending. The widespread use of the US dollar in Zimbabwe's multi-currency system presents an attractive opportunity for these young traders, given that dollar transactions remain prohibited in many neighbouring countries.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Zimbabwe hosted about 8,000 Mozambican refugees and asylum seekers in 2021, though the real number is believed to be higher, as many remain undocumented.

Besides sweets and airtime, some of these youthful vendors also sell second-hand shoes. Known locally as "mano" - a Portuguese term meaning "brother" or "man" - these roving vendors wear bright reflective clothing and often work in pairs. While many are concentrated in Harare, others have settled in Manicaland, Mashonaland East, and Mashonaland Central provinces. Their presence has added colour and vibrancy to the capital's streets.

Interviews with the vendors reveal varied motivations for settling in Zimbabwe. Moises, one vendor, explained, "I came here to work and raise money that I will later invest in my home country. My brother came here, worked hard, and returned with a substantial amount of money." Moises' brother now reportedly owns a chain of tuck shops in the border town of Manica.

Caetano, who is just 16, said his goal is to save money for a trip to South Africa where he hopes to settle permanently. Another vendor, Jao, cited the search for better living standards as his reason for coming to Harare. His familiarity with the local language - a version of Shona spoken in Manica province - has helped his adjustment.

However, life for these young migrants is far from easy. Many face exploitation from handlers who force them to work long hours for little or no pay. Jao shared, "The six of us share a single, tiny room in Mbare hostels. Some of my countrymen worked for no pay." They also risk harassment from some rogue law enforcement officers who take advantage of their undocumented status to demand bribes.

Caetano expressed his fear of arrest and deportation: "My heart skips a beat each time I see a police officer. If I am deported, it will be back to square one." Despite this, he vowed to return to Harare if deported.

The young vendors work tirelessly, often walking daily from their lodgings in Mbare to various parts of the city, including Braeside, Hatfield, Queensdale, Cranborne, and Eastlea, to sell their goods. Francisco Machazi, who sold goats in Mozambique to raise capital, aims to save US$1,000 before returning home for good. He carefully budgets his limited profits to meet this goal.

Many vendors view Zimbabwe as a stepping stone to a better life. "I am going to buy cattle and build a modest house for my parents," said one vendor who preferred to remain anonymous, noting that others from his area have seen their lives transformed by such efforts.

Despite the positive stories, some locals remain suspicious. Tatenda Motsi, a fellow vendor, doubted the legitimacy of their earnings and suspected involvement in drug peddling. However, Lovemore Mthombeni, another vendor, defended the young Mozambicans, emphasizing their hard work and genuine search for economic opportunity.

Harare police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza stated he has not encountered cases of serious crime involving these young vendors, other than minor offenses like obstruction. He encouraged the public to report any suspected criminal activity for investigation.

Social welfare representatives also play a role in managing young undocumented migrants. Petronella Nyamapfene of Justice for Children reported no cases of young immigrant vendors seeking legal aid recently. Susan Ngani, Harare's provincial social welfare officer, explained that children who are arrested are housed in safe shelters due to bilateral agreements and international laws that prohibit their deportation. Those over 18 are referred to relevant government departments for further assistance.

Young Mozambican vendors are also a common sight in areas along the Zimbabwe-South Africa border, reflecting a broader regional pattern of youth migration driven by economic hardship and hope for a better future.

