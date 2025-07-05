Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Madhadha closure, Zanu PF Manicaland factional fights turns nasty

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zanu PF Manicaland factional wars have spilt into business, with companies owned by some members close to Sports Minister Anselem Sanyatwe being targeted over allegations of backing Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga.

Chiwenga has been the strongest contender in the race to succeed President Emmerson Mnangagwa, but the rise of businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei has added intrigue in the succession race.

Tagwirei's faction in Manicaland province is now accused of sponsoring an onslaught on those seen as backing Chiwenga, particularly Sanyatwe, the former Zimbabwe National Army Commander, now Minister of Sports.

Sanyatwe was removed from the army ahead of protests organised by war veteran Blessed Runesu Geza, aka Bombshell and others in a bid to pressure Mnangagwa to resign, accusing of corruption and bad governance. 

The Sports minister was accused of backing Geza and plotting a coup against Mnangagwa.

The fighting in the province has now turned dirty, with those loyal to Tagwirei working with government institutions to target businesses owned by Sanyatwe's relatives under the belief that they were funding Chiwenga.

Last week, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority officers in the company of central intelligence operatives from the Office of the President raided some shops owned by Sanyatwe's son-in-law, Dannmore Mambondiyani.

David Munowenyu  is allegedly sponsoring the onslaught.

Munowenyu,  who is chief executive officer of Eubert Angel's Discovery Ambulance Services, is used to fund these operations parallel with the central intelligence officers."

"So far, seven liquor outlets under the banner Madhadha were shut down last week under the guise of violating Zimra regulations, but it was purely a politically motivated move" a Zanu PF insider said.

"When Zimra officials were contacted, they disclosed that it was against their rules to shut down shops accused of having flouted its rules. Under normal circumstances, the business is given 14 days to provide necessary paperwork, not shut down. This is purely political victimisation."

Mambondiyani, who is also the deputy secretary for administration in the Zanu PF youth league, was not available for comment.

This is not the first time Mbondiyani has been targeted.  His fuel company, Liquid Cargo, almost closed shop after fictitious claims made by suspicious people that their cars had been damaged by contaminated fuel at his service stations.

Munowenyu's team is also targeting a clothing business by another Sanyatwe relative, the wife of Goerge Chimhini, who is the Sports minister's nephew.

Apart from targeting her business, there are also plots to axe Chimhini, who is secretary for finance in Harare province and replacing him with Tagwirei to make it possible for the businessman to be promoted into the central committee. 

Tagwirei's rise to the central committee was blocked by Chiwenga who checked him out of the meeting citing procedural breaches in a charged meeting last week. His appointment to the central committee would have enhanced his chances of rising to the presidium. 

Munowenyu, using his proximity to Collins and Sean Mnangagwa, is believed to have played a role in axing Sanyatwe from the army.

He is also believed to be central in the fight between Defence minister and party national chair Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and Monica Mutsvangwa as well as Muchinguri and Sanyatwe, a development that has left the province paralysed. 

The source added: "Factional wars in Manicaland are becoming dirty. This was the same case during the just ended women's league provincial elections where Women Affairs Monica Mutsvangwa had to bemoan use of money to fuel factional wars in the province.

A video by Mutsvangwa decrying the use of money to influence the election of Dorothy Mabika to the post of provincial chairlady.  Mabika was backed by Munowenyu and Speaker of Parliament Mable Chinomona, who all belong to Tagwirei's camp.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


