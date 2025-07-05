Latest News Editor's Choice


Man found dead near tuckshop after cellphone dispute

by Simbarashe Sithole
Mazowe - Mystery surrounds the death of a Gokwe man who was found murdered in a trench near a tuckshop in Chiweshe Village, Jumbo, Mazowe, after a late-night visit to collect his cellphone on July 1, 2025.

The victim, 45-year-old Lazarus Mangezi of Chief Sahi, Gokwe, was employed as a blaster at Bvocha Mining Syndicate in the Mazowe area. He had reportedly left the mine site around 10 PM to retrieve his cellphone from a local tuckshop where it had been left charging.

According to sources familiar with the incident, the tuckshop operator, Anesu Sithole, is said to have refused to release the phone, insisting it could only be collected by the woman who brought it in - identified as Zorodzai Mungarati, a 34-year-old resident of Epworth.

Shortly afterwards, witnesses say a struggle was heard outside the tuckshop. Mangezi was reportedly seen being attacked by two unidentified men.

The following morning, his body was discovered in a shallow trench about 50 metres from the shop. He had sustained severe injuries, including deep lacerations to his back, face, and shoulder.

The scene revealed that Mangezi had been wearing a sky blue work suit, multiple layers of trousers, and a yellow helmet. Two jackets believed to belong to him were later recovered from a vehicle parked outside the tuckshop.

His body has since been taken to Concession District Hospital for a post-mortem.

Authorities have since opened a murder investigation and are appealing to the public for any information that could lead to the identification and arrest of the suspects.

Community leaders and law enforcement have condemned the violence, urging residents to resolve disputes peacefully through dialogue rather than force.

"This kind of brutality has no place in our society," said one official. "We call on everyone to help bring the perpetrators to justice."

No arrests had been made by the time of publication.

Source - Byo24News

