Rtd Colonel Makova dies

by Staff reporter
46 mins ago | Views
Retired Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) officer Colonel Claudius William Makova has died. He passed away early this morning following a short illness.

Makova had been receiving treatment at Hippo Valley Hospital, where he was recently discharged before his condition suddenly deteriorated. His death was confirmed by his nephew, Mr Mac Makova, who said the family was devastated by the loss.

"Yes, it is true. My uncle, Retired Colonel Claudius Makova, has passed on," said Mr Makova. "He had not been well and was admitted at Hippo Valley Hospital. He had just been discharged, but unfortunately, he passed away this morning."

Retired Colonel Makova was a respected figure in the military, having served with distinction in the Zimbabwe National Army before his retirement. He was known for his discipline, patriotism, and commitment to service, although full details of his career are expected to be released by family and military colleagues in the coming days.

Mourners are currently gathered at the family home in Chiredzi to pay their respects.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be finalised and will be announced in due course.

Source - the herald
More on: #Makova, #Dies, #ZNA

