Zimbabwean PhD graduate stabbed to death in Scotland

News / National

by Staff reporter

A female Zimbabwean immigrant and newly graduated PhD holder, Dr. Fortune Gomo, has been stabbed to death in a shocking incident that has sparked outrage within the local African community in the United Kingdom.Dr. Gomo, believed to be in her 30s, was fatally attacked on Saturday evening while walking with her 10-year-old daughter along South Road in Dundee. Despite rapid response by emergency services, she succumbed to her injuries at the scene.Police Scotland have confirmed the arrest of a 20-year-old man in connection with the killing. The suspect remains in custody as detectives continue with investigations.Dr. Gomo had recently earned her doctoral degree from the University of Dundee and was described by community members as a brilliant scholar with immense potential to contribute positively to society. Her death has left many shocked and angered, with strong condemnation coming from the Black and immigrant communities in Dundee and beyond.Viral footage from the scene shows distraught members of the public confronting police officers, expressing frustration over what they called a slow response by authorities and a lack of media coverage."You can take my picture or record me—I don't care. I'm speaking boldly because I don't mind," one tearful woman says in a video that has been widely shared online."This is about that innocent woman who was murdered, someone who was going to support the Dundee community. She was a doctor, just graduated with a PhD from Dundee University. She had so much to offer, unlike the person who killed her. We're hardworking people… The media should be talking to us, listening to us, and sharing our story, but they don't hear us."Scottish police, meanwhile, have vowed to leave no stone unturned."We understand the concern and distress this incident has caused in the local and wider community," said Detective Superintendent Peter Sharp, who is leading the investigation."We have a suspect in custody and are continuing to gather information to establish the full circumstances. We urge anyone who may have seen something or has relevant information to come forward."Tributes have poured in for Dr. Gomo on social media, with friends and former classmates praising her academic brilliance, humility, and dedication to uplifting others. The Zimbabwean diaspora is also mourning the loss, calling for stronger protection of immigrants and swift justice for the slain scholar.Further details, including funeral arrangements and statements from Dr. Gomo's family, are expected in the coming days.