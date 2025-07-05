Waison, Chidzivo win Econet Vic Falls Marathon

News / National

by Staff reporter

Blessing Waison and Fortunate Chidzivo emerged as the champions of the 2025 Econet Victoria Falls Marathon, clinching top honours in the men's and women's full marathon categories respectively in a highly competitive field on Sunday.Waison crossed the finish line first in the men's 42.2km race with a blistering time of 2 hours, 13 minutes, and 15 seconds, narrowly beating national champion Isaac Mpofu, who clocked 2:13:53. Godwin Katakura completed the podium with a time of 2:14:24.In the women's marathon, seasoned long-distance runner Fortunate Chidzivo reclaimed glory with an impressive time of 2 hours, 41 minutes, and 59 seconds. Last year's champion, Ethel Pangiso, finished second in 2:46:05, while Phillipa Dube secured third place in 2:50:28.The half marathon (21.1km) also delivered exciting performances. Wayne Kabondo triumphed in the men's race, finishing in 1 hour, 3 minutes, and 43 seconds. He was followed closely by Kenya's Isaac Langat in 1:04:02 and Tatenda Hove in 1:04:44.In the women's half marathon, Caroline Mhandu came out on top, clocking 1 hour, 14 minutes, and 49 seconds. Miriam Sibanda took second place in 1:17:05, and Melody Kaseke completed the top three in 1:19:26.The Victoria Falls Marathon has become one of Zimbabwe's premier sporting events, drawing elite athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and international participants to the scenic route along the iconic Victoria Falls and Zambezi River.The 2025 edition once again highlighted the depth of Zimbabwe's long-distance running talent while providing a festive atmosphere that blended athletic excellence with tourism promotion in the resort town.