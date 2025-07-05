Gwanda North MP accused of rape

News / National

by Staff reporter

Gwanda North legislator Desire Nkala, a member of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has been accused of rape by a 37-year-old woman who claims he assaulted her at a lodge in Harare on May 8, 2025.The allegations were formally reported to Harare Central Police Station on July 5. According to a police internal memo seen by ZimLive, the woman told investigators that Nkala lured her to Harare under the pretext of thanking her for her efforts during his 2023 election campaign.The complainant alleged that Nkala contacted her by phone on May 5 and invited her to the capital, promising to take her shopping as a token of appreciation. The two reportedly met in Harare on May 8 and proceeded to an undisclosed lodge in the central business district."The accused person took the complainant and drove his motor vehicle to an unknown lodge in Harare CBD. On the same day, around 7PM after eating dinner, they went to bed and talked until 10PM," the memo reads.She alleges that Nkala began caressing her without consent, forcibly undressed her, and then put on a condom before raping her once. The woman says she resisted, but Nkala proceeded despite her objections.After the incident, the MP allegedly left her crying in the lodge and informed her he would be sleeping elsewhere. The woman says she boarded a bus back to Gwanda the following morning.Upon returning home, she confided in her sister, who then informed other family members. Following family discussions, the complainant travelled back to Harare and filed the police report. She was examined at Parirenyatwa Hospital on the same day she reported the alleged crime.As of the time of publishing, Nkala had not responded to requests for comment, and no official statement had been issued by the Citizens Coalition for Change.The Zimbabwe Republic Police have not yet confirmed whether the MP has been interviewed or taken into custody. The case is currently under investigation.