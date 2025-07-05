Gory murder near church in Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police have launched an investigation into the fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old man, Prince Ndlovu, whose body was discovered near a church in Njube suburb on Friday.The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident, describing it as a suspected murder. Ndlovu's body was found lying on an unnamed dust road adjacent to the Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) Church.In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: "Police in Bulawayo are investigating a murder case in which the body of Prince Ndlovu (24) was found lying on an unnamed dust road near the AFM Church in Njube on July 4, 2025."Nyathi added that the body had three visible stab wounds - to the head, chest, and right shoulder - indicating a violent attack.The circumstances surrounding the killing remain unclear, and no arrests have been made so far. Police are appealing to members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or have any information that could lead to the identification and apprehension of the perpetrator(s) to come forward."Anyone with information that may assist in this case is urged to report to the nearest police station," Nyathi said.The murder has shocked residents in the usually quiet Njube area, where violent crimes of this nature are rare. Community leaders have urged residents to cooperate with police to ensure the suspect is brought to justice.As investigations continue, Ndlovu's family is left grieving the untimely loss of a young life, with funeral arrangements expected to be announced in the coming days.