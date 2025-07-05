Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gory murder near church in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Police have launched an investigation into the fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old man, Prince Ndlovu, whose body was discovered near a church in Njube suburb on Friday.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident, describing it as a suspected murder. Ndlovu's body was found lying on an unnamed dust road adjacent to the Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) Church.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: "Police in Bulawayo are investigating a murder case in which the body of Prince Ndlovu (24) was found lying on an unnamed dust road near the AFM Church in Njube on July 4, 2025."

Nyathi added that the body had three visible stab wounds - to the head, chest, and right shoulder - indicating a violent attack.

The circumstances surrounding the killing remain unclear, and no arrests have been made so far. Police are appealing to members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or have any information that could lead to the identification and apprehension of the perpetrator(s) to come forward.

"Anyone with information that may assist in this case is urged to report to the nearest police station," Nyathi said.

The murder has shocked residents in the usually quiet Njube area, where violent crimes of this nature are rare. Community leaders have urged residents to cooperate with police to ensure the suspect is brought to justice.

As investigations continue, Ndlovu's family is left grieving the untimely loss of a young life, with funeral arrangements expected to be announced in the coming days.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Gory, #Murder, #Church

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF Harare to reshuffle Chiwenga ally

23 secs ago | 1 Views

Harare Institute's Bulawayo campus opens 2025 intake

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Gwanda North MP accused of rape

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Waison, Chidzivo win Econet Vic Falls Marathon

17 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe govt to settle parastatal debt

22 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwean PhD graduate stabbed to death in Scotland

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Rtd Colonel Makova dies

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

Man found dead near tuckshop after cellphone dispute

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

Chipo Muchegwa, Sekuru Nyangatayani at it again

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Madhadha closure, Zanu PF Manicaland factional fights turns nasty

3 hrs ago | 413 Views

SA's Ibrahim Traore makes damning allegations against Senzo Mchunu

6 hrs ago | 764 Views

Elon Musk announces creation of new political party in USA

6 hrs ago | 643 Views

The social implosion of American society!

6 hrs ago | 180 Views

Mozambican vendors invade Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 730 Views

Police, Apostolic church vow to maintain existing relationship

8 hrs ago | 122 Views

Man up for raping sex worker

8 hrs ago | 471 Views

Pressure mounts on govt over Gukurahundi hearings

8 hrs ago | 235 Views

New waterfall discovery in Zimbabwe sparks tourism excitement

8 hrs ago | 364 Views

Man in court for head-butting cop

8 hrs ago | 138 Views

No to vote-buying in PSL elections

8 hrs ago | 59 Views

Dynamos' relegation woes deepen

8 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe govt slams shoddy workmanship

8 hrs ago | 78 Views

Harare man arrested over gruesome

8 hrs ago | 218 Views

Zimbabwe US$4 million heist suspects arrested in South Africa

8 hrs ago | 556 Views

Dynamos' slow but obvious death

9 hrs ago | 88 Views

Machakaire launches scathing personal attack on Mahere

9 hrs ago | 426 Views

Chamisa's political comeback sparks debate

9 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zimbabwe doesn't need a Preacher - It needs a Champion

10 hrs ago | 137 Views

'King Munhumutapa' to know his fate

10 hrs ago | 120 Views

FC Platinum challenged to win PSL title in honour of late Brian Banda

10 hrs ago | 34 Views

Mmusi Maimane criticizes SA govt over Zimbabwe crisis

10 hrs ago | 184 Views

War vets to resist zvigananda's Zanu-PF takeover

10 hrs ago | 268 Views

Tagwirei blundered, says Mutsvangwa

10 hrs ago | 529 Views

Woman jailed 15 years for bizarre sexual act

10 hrs ago | 221 Views

A choking hazard for Cowdray Park residents

10 hrs ago | 116 Views

8 millions of Zimbabweans still need of food aid

10 hrs ago | 18 Views

Themba Gorimbo celebrates Jah Prayzah's US Visa denial

10 hrs ago | 108 Views

Harare woman forges academic certificate to study in Ukraine

10 hrs ago | 84 Views

Bulawayo City Council hit by US$82,000 bitumen scandal

10 hrs ago | 87 Views

Foreign vendors turn Bulawayo pavements into open-air toilets, bedrooms

10 hrs ago | 202 Views

Councillor fumes over toilets

10 hrs ago | 38 Views

Viral audio exposes judicial corruption in Beitbridge

10 hrs ago | 59 Views

MP dishes out chicks, feed to teachers

10 hrs ago | 32 Views

Kadoma issues alert over water quality

10 hrs ago | 22 Views

Tagwirei sparks Zanu-PF factional tensions

10 hrs ago | 160 Views

Sex starved pastors force woman to commit unlawful entry

11 hrs ago | 636 Views

Geo Pomona buys 62 refuse trucks from China to clean up Harare

23 hrs ago | 2755 Views

Zimbabwean man found dead on railway tracks in UK

05 Jul 2025 at 17:57hrs | 1002 Views

Gata declared national hero

05 Jul 2025 at 17:50hrs | 1185 Views