Zanu-PF Harare to reshuffle Chiwenga ally

News / National

by Staff reporter

After a dramatic political setback that saw controversial businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei ejected from a ZANU-PF central committee meeting on Thursday, July 3, 2025, the party's Harare provincial leadership is now working behind the scenes to reposition him for entry - this time, with a revised strategy and political maneuvering.Tagwirei, widely regarded as a key ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, had arrived at the meeting expecting to be formally co-opted into ZANU-PF's powerful Central Committee based on a recommendation from the Harare provincial executive. But the attempt fell apart after objections were raised that his nomination lacked the formal endorsement of the party's Politburo. He was promptly asked to leave the room.Now, Harare province is preparing for a comeback. The provincial executive is reportedly meeting on Sunday, July 6 at Batanai Primary School in Epworth to develop a new plan to secure Tagwirei's place within the party hierarchy.According to party insiders, the new strategy involves creating a vacancy within the provincial top six leadership and appointing Tagwirei to that position - a move that would then allow the province to second him to the Central Committee."The plan is now to create a vacancy in the Harare top six and appoint Tagwirei so that he can now be seconded to the Central Committee," one insider told reporters.Sources say the target of this strategic reshuffle is George Chimhini, the current provincial secretary for finance. Party chairperson Goodwills Masimirembwa and his allies are reportedly plotting to oust Chimhini to pave the way for Tagwirei's inclusion.But the shake-up isn't just about Tagwirei's personal ambitions - it's also feeding into the wider ZANU-PF succession battle. Chimhini is believed to be related to Sports Minister Anselem Sanyatwe, a known ally of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga. The attempt to remove Chimhini is being interpreted in some quarters as a broader political move to sideline Chiwenga's faction and tighten Mnangagwa's grip on the party machinery.Despite these developments, Tagwirei has publicly denied harbouring any presidential ambitions. In recent statements, he dismissed growing speculation that he is positioning himself to take over from Mnangagwa or challenge Chiwenga in the future."I am not in the race to succeed anyone," Tagwirei has said, in an attempt to quell rumours of a deeper power struggle.Still, the businessman's influence - both financial and political - continues to generate tension within ZANU-PF. His links to state contracts, fuel supply deals, and elite networks have made him both an asset and a target in the party's internal wars.Sunday's provincial meeting is now set to become a critical moment not just for Tagwirei's political future, but also for the shape of ZANU-PF's succession politics in the months ahead.