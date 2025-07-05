Tagwirei down but not out, resurfaces in Epworth

News / National

by Staff reporter

Prominent businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei has resurfaced in the political arena just days after suffering a significant setback at the hands of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga and, unexpectedly, President Emmerson Mnangagwa.Tagwirei was unceremoniously ejected from a ZANU-PF Central Committee meeting at the party's headquarters in Harare on Thursday, where attempts to co-opt him into the influential decision-making structure were blocked. The move, reportedly orchestrated by Chiwenga loyalists, marked a stinging rejection of Tagwirei's political ambitions.To compound matters, Mnangagwa - seen by many as Tagwirei's political benefactor - appeared to distance himself from the embattled businessman the following day. Addressing the ZANU-PF National Consultative Assembly, the president unexpectedly chanted "Pasi nezvigananda" - a phrase widely interpreted to mean "down with business dealers and tenderpreneurs." The chant was received by many in the ruling party as a veiled rebuke of politically connected businessmen like Tagwirei, whose influence has grown in recent years through lucrative government contracts and close ties to the presidency.But undeterred by the twin political blows, Tagwirei made a public appearance in Epworth on Sunday, throwing his weight behind ZANU-PF's campaign ahead of the Ward 6 by-election in the impoverished Harare suburb.Clad in party regalia and flanked by local political activists, Tagwirei toured parts of the constituency and rallied support for the party's candidate. His presence was described by insiders as a strategic move to reaffirm his loyalty to the party and re-ingratiate himself with grassroots structures - a constituency that often holds sway in ZANU-PF's internal dynamics."He's showing that he's still in the game," said a party official who attended the Epworth campaign event. "No matter what happened in the Central Committee, he's not walking away. He's going back to the base to rebuild."Tagwirei has long been considered a powerful behind-the-scenes figure in Zimbabwe's politics, with vast business interests spanning fuel, mining, and banking. His close association with President Mnangagwa earned him both political access and public scrutiny. However, his rapid rise has also made him a target of rival factions within the ruling party, particularly those aligned with Vice-President Chiwenga.Analysts say the events of the past week may signal a shift in ZANU-PF's internal power dynamics — and a potential recalibration of Tagwirei's influence in national politics."What we are seeing is a classic power play," said political commentator Rejoice Ndlovu. "Tagwirei is being cut down to size. The message is clear: political loyalty is not enough if you become too powerful or outlive your usefulness."Still, Tagwirei's reappearance in Epworth suggests he is not retreating quietly.With ZANU-PF's succession battles intensifying and the 2028 elections drawing closer, observers say the businessman may be repositioning himself for a different kind of influence - one rooted less in formal structures and more in political capital built at the grassroots.Whether that strategy succeeds remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: Kudakwashe Tagwirei is not out of the picture just yet.