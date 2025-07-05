Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tagwirei down but not out, resurfaces in Epworth

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Prominent businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei has resurfaced in the political arena just days after suffering a significant setback at the hands of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga and, unexpectedly, President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Tagwirei was unceremoniously ejected from a ZANU-PF Central Committee meeting at the party's headquarters in Harare on Thursday, where attempts to co-opt him into the influential decision-making structure were blocked. The move, reportedly orchestrated by Chiwenga loyalists, marked a stinging rejection of Tagwirei's political ambitions.

To compound matters, Mnangagwa - seen by many as Tagwirei's political benefactor - appeared to distance himself from the embattled businessman the following day. Addressing the ZANU-PF National Consultative Assembly, the president unexpectedly chanted "Pasi nezvigananda" - a phrase widely interpreted to mean "down with business dealers and tenderpreneurs." The chant was received by many in the ruling party as a veiled rebuke of politically connected businessmen like Tagwirei, whose influence has grown in recent years through lucrative government contracts and close ties to the presidency.

But undeterred by the twin political blows, Tagwirei made a public appearance in Epworth on Sunday, throwing his weight behind ZANU-PF's campaign ahead of the Ward 6 by-election in the impoverished Harare suburb.

Clad in party regalia and flanked by local political activists, Tagwirei toured parts of the constituency and rallied support for the party's candidate. His presence was described by insiders as a strategic move to reaffirm his loyalty to the party and re-ingratiate himself with grassroots structures - a constituency that often holds sway in ZANU-PF's internal dynamics.

"He's showing that he's still in the game," said a party official who attended the Epworth campaign event. "No matter what happened in the Central Committee, he's not walking away. He's going back to the base to rebuild."

Tagwirei has long been considered a powerful behind-the-scenes figure in Zimbabwe's politics, with vast business interests spanning fuel, mining, and banking. His close association with President Mnangagwa earned him both political access and public scrutiny. However, his rapid rise has also made him a target of rival factions within the ruling party, particularly those aligned with Vice-President Chiwenga.

Analysts say the events of the past week may signal a shift in ZANU-PF's internal power dynamics — and a potential recalibration of Tagwirei's influence in national politics.

"What we are seeing is a classic power play," said political commentator Rejoice Ndlovu. "Tagwirei is being cut down to size. The message is clear: political loyalty is not enough if you become too powerful or outlive your usefulness."

Still, Tagwirei's reappearance in Epworth suggests he is not retreating quietly.

With ZANU-PF's succession battles intensifying and the 2028 elections drawing closer, observers say the businessman may be repositioning himself for a different kind of influence - one rooted less in formal structures and more in political capital built at the grassroots.

Whether that strategy succeeds remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: Kudakwashe Tagwirei is not out of the picture just yet.

Source - BD

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF Harare to reshuffle Chiwenga ally

3 hrs ago | 284 Views

Gory murder near church in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Harare Institute's Bulawayo campus opens 2025 intake

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Gwanda North MP accused of rape

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Waison, Chidzivo win Econet Vic Falls Marathon

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe govt to settle parastatal debt

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwean PhD graduate stabbed to death in Scotland

4 hrs ago | 256 Views

Rtd Colonel Makova dies

4 hrs ago | 380 Views

Man found dead near tuckshop after cellphone dispute

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

Chipo Muchegwa, Sekuru Nyangatayani at it again

5 hrs ago | 277 Views

Madhadha closure, Zanu PF Manicaland factional fights turns nasty

6 hrs ago | 513 Views

SA's Ibrahim Traore makes damning allegations against Senzo Mchunu

8 hrs ago | 889 Views

Elon Musk announces creation of new political party in USA

9 hrs ago | 689 Views

The social implosion of American society!

9 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mozambican vendors invade Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 787 Views

Police, Apostolic church vow to maintain existing relationship

10 hrs ago | 138 Views

Man up for raping sex worker

10 hrs ago | 501 Views

Pressure mounts on govt over Gukurahundi hearings

10 hrs ago | 251 Views

New waterfall discovery in Zimbabwe sparks tourism excitement

10 hrs ago | 395 Views

Man in court for head-butting cop

10 hrs ago | 146 Views

No to vote-buying in PSL elections

10 hrs ago | 62 Views

Dynamos' relegation woes deepen

10 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe govt slams shoddy workmanship

10 hrs ago | 83 Views

Harare man arrested over gruesome

11 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zimbabwe US$4 million heist suspects arrested in South Africa

11 hrs ago | 648 Views

Dynamos' slow but obvious death

11 hrs ago | 92 Views

Machakaire launches scathing personal attack on Mahere

12 hrs ago | 467 Views

Chamisa's political comeback sparks debate

12 hrs ago | 312 Views

Zimbabwe doesn't need a Preacher - It needs a Champion

12 hrs ago | 146 Views

'King Munhumutapa' to know his fate

12 hrs ago | 130 Views

FC Platinum challenged to win PSL title in honour of late Brian Banda

13 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mmusi Maimane criticizes SA govt over Zimbabwe crisis

13 hrs ago | 204 Views

War vets to resist zvigananda's Zanu-PF takeover

13 hrs ago | 288 Views

Tagwirei blundered, says Mutsvangwa

13 hrs ago | 581 Views

Woman jailed 15 years for bizarre sexual act

13 hrs ago | 236 Views

A choking hazard for Cowdray Park residents

13 hrs ago | 128 Views

8 millions of Zimbabweans still need of food aid

13 hrs ago | 23 Views

Themba Gorimbo celebrates Jah Prayzah's US Visa denial

13 hrs ago | 112 Views

Harare woman forges academic certificate to study in Ukraine

13 hrs ago | 88 Views

Bulawayo City Council hit by US$82,000 bitumen scandal

13 hrs ago | 98 Views

Foreign vendors turn Bulawayo pavements into open-air toilets, bedrooms

13 hrs ago | 223 Views

Councillor fumes over toilets

13 hrs ago | 40 Views

Viral audio exposes judicial corruption in Beitbridge

13 hrs ago | 67 Views

MP dishes out chicks, feed to teachers

13 hrs ago | 34 Views

Kadoma issues alert over water quality

13 hrs ago | 23 Views

Tagwirei sparks Zanu-PF factional tensions

13 hrs ago | 182 Views

Sex starved pastors force woman to commit unlawful entry

13 hrs ago | 729 Views

Geo Pomona buys 62 refuse trucks from China to clean up Harare

05 Jul 2025 at 21:12hrs | 2887 Views

Zimbabwean man found dead on railway tracks in UK

05 Jul 2025 at 17:57hrs | 1015 Views