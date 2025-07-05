Latest News Editor's Choice


Masimirembwa formally introduces Tagwirei

by Staff reporter
ZANU-PF Harare Provincial Chairman, Goodwills Masimirembwa, formally introduced prominent businessman and long-time party benefactor, Kudakwashe Tagwirei, to party supporters in Epworth, announcing the province's recommendation for his co-option into the ruling party's Central Committee.

Speaking before a gathering of party members, Masimirembwa described Tagwirei as a "patriotic businessman" whose dedication to ZANU-PF spans decades, dating back to the era of the First Republic. He emphasized that Tagwirei has diligently served in the lower echelons of the party's structures in Borrowdale and has played a significant role in supporting the party through substantial donations over the years.

"The Harare Province has unanimously recommended Kuda Tagwirei for co-option into the Central Committee," Masimirembwa said. "We are now awaiting the necessary processes at higher levels of the party."

The endorsement was met with strong backing from senior party officials, including Senator Hungwe, a member of the ZANU-PF Politburo, and Charles Tavengwa, the Minister for Harare Province and fellow Politburo member. Both leaders expressed confidence in Tagwirei's loyalty and capacity to contribute meaningfully to the party's strategic direction.

Supporters at the event welcomed the announcement with chants of approval, signaling growing grassroots support for Tagwirei's elevation into one of ZANU-PF's top decision-making bodies.

The move comes amid increased scrutiny and speculation surrounding internal alignments within the ruling party as it gears up for future leadership transitions and policy formulation.

If approved, Tagwirei's co-option would mark a significant formal entry into top-tier politics for a figure long seen as influential behind the scenes.

