CAPS United pip Scottland FC

by Staff reporter
CAPS United's new striker Chris Mugalu marked his debut in style on Sunday, scoring a decisive first-half goal that secured a vital 1-0 victory over high-flying Scottland FC at Rufaro Stadium.

The Zambian import, who recently joined the Harare giants, made an instant impression with a powerful header that sailed into the top right corner, leaving Scottland goalkeeper Talbert Shumba rooted to the spot.

Mugalu's strike was enough to separate the two sides in a match that carried significant weight for CAPS United in their bid to escape the relegation zone. The win lifted "The Green Machine" to 10th position on the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table - a morale-boosting development for coach Ian Bakala and his charges.

In addition to Mugalu, Bakala handed debuts to new defender Chitoshu Chinga and reintroduced Ishmael Wadi, who returned to the club after a four-year stint in South Africa.

"I credit most of the players, I think they performed very well according to how we planned," said Bakala after the game. "Despite the small mistakes which we made, it was a good game."

While CAPS took the spoils, the second half saw Scottland FC dominate possession and create several scoring opportunities. Their persistence seemed to pay off in the dying minutes when they found the back of the net in the 89th minute, only for the goal to be ruled offside - a decision that drew protests from the Mabvuku-based side.

A visibly frustrated Tonderai Ndiraya, head coach of Scottland FC, lamented his side's defensive lapse that allowed Mugalu's goal.

"Very disappointing result, especially if you look at how we played today," said Ndiraya. "We failed to defend a simple situation. With the experience we have at the back, we didn't expect our defenders to allow a free header."

The loss dealt a blow to Scottland FC's title hopes, as they dropped to fifth place on the table with 28 points, now trailing league leaders MWOS by 12 points.

For CAPS United, the win may mark a turning point in their troubled campaign, offering renewed hope of survival as the second half of the season unfolds.

The focus now turns to whether Bakala's new-look squad can build on this performance and climb further up the standings.

PSL Results Matchday 19 Results

Dynamos 0-2 Herentals
Greenfuel 0-1 Ngezi Platinum
Simba Bhora 1-1 ZPC Kariba
MWOS 1-0 Bikita
Chicken Inn 2-1 Yadah
Kwekwe United 0-0 Highlanders
Scottland 0-1 CAPS United
Triangle United 1-1 TelOne.

Source - NewZimbabwe

