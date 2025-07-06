Drivers face arrest, fines for parking at construction sites

News / National

by Staff reporter

Motorists in Harare are being warned to avoid parking at construction sites in and around the city's Central Business District (CBD), as authorities intensify a crackdown on illegal parking that has already seen numerous drivers arrested and fined up to US$46 or more.The clampdown, spearheaded by the Harare City Council, is being enforced under Section 45(1) of the Harare (Parking) By-Laws, 1984, which states:"No person shall park a vehicle on any land which is a construction site or on which any building or other operations are being carried out."While the fines may seem minor, city officials are stressing that the implications go beyond just financial penalties. Construction sites are dangerous zones, often strewn with building materials, uneven ground, and active machinery. Illegally parked vehicles not only face damage but can also obstruct construction workers and equipment, delaying projects and increasing the risk of accidents or injury."Parking at a construction site is not just illegal - it's reckless," said one city official. "It endangers lives, disrupts work, and contributes to urban chaos."Despite the risks and clear legal provisions, many drivers continue to park on construction grounds, either out of ignorance or convenience. But authorities say ignorance of the law is not an excuse - and enforcement will be relentless.City spokespersons urge drivers to familiarise themselves with local by-laws and to make use of designated parking spaces throughout the CBD."There are numerous safe and legal options for parking," the official added. "Choosing the easy way out by parking on a construction site could cost you more than just a fine."With Harare's skyline rapidly changing due to the ongoing construction boom, these sites have become common fixtures across the city. However, they are not parking zones - and treating them as such can lead to legal trouble and personal loss.The Harare City Council has vowed to continue the blitz, citing public safety and adherence to city regulations. Motorists are therefore urged to take heed, avoid restricted zones, and be part of efforts to maintain a safer, more orderly city.Failure to comply could not only cost a few dollars - it could cost lives.