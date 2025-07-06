Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Drivers face arrest, fines for parking at construction sites

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Motorists in Harare are being warned to avoid parking at construction sites in and around the city's Central Business District (CBD), as authorities intensify a crackdown on illegal parking that has already seen numerous drivers arrested and fined up to US$46 or more.

The clampdown, spearheaded by the Harare City Council, is being enforced under Section 45(1) of the Harare (Parking) By-Laws, 1984, which states:

"No person shall park a vehicle on any land which is a construction site or on which any building or other operations are being carried out."

While the fines may seem minor, city officials are stressing that the implications go beyond just financial penalties. Construction sites are dangerous zones, often strewn with building materials, uneven ground, and active machinery. Illegally parked vehicles not only face damage but can also obstruct construction workers and equipment, delaying projects and increasing the risk of accidents or injury.

"Parking at a construction site is not just illegal - it's reckless," said one city official. "It endangers lives, disrupts work, and contributes to urban chaos."

Despite the risks and clear legal provisions, many drivers continue to park on construction grounds, either out of ignorance or convenience. But authorities say ignorance of the law is not an excuse - and enforcement will be relentless.

City spokespersons urge drivers to familiarise themselves with local by-laws and to make use of designated parking spaces throughout the CBD.

"There are numerous safe and legal options for parking," the official added. "Choosing the easy way out by parking on a construction site could cost you more than just a fine."

With Harare's skyline rapidly changing due to the ongoing construction boom, these sites have become common fixtures across the city. However, they are not parking zones - and treating them as such can lead to legal trouble and personal loss.

The Harare City Council has vowed to continue the blitz, citing public safety and adherence to city regulations. Motorists are therefore urged to take heed, avoid restricted zones, and be part of efforts to maintain a safer, more orderly city.

Failure to comply could not only cost a few dollars - it could cost lives.

Source - Newsday

Comments


Must Read

Minister Machakaire, instead of suing, just tell us: Are you corrupt or not?

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Mnangagwa, Rautenbach land seizure sparks outcry

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Masimirembwa named in 2025 African Genius Awards

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe faces backlash after cancelling Judges' workshop

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Elias Musakwa embroiled in chieftainship battle

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwean stars Shone and DJ TatendaLXA rejoin Coldplay

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Expose children to luxuries to prevent sexual abuse

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Balaclava-clad rapist on the loose in Chikanga

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Energy Mutodi fires back at ZPP

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

MP raises alarm over Kwekwe Council's 'exorbitant' rates

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

It's time Zimbabwe redefined who we call a national hero

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Time to Reform the National Heroes Selection Process in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Sanyatwe appoints new SRC Board

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Teen Zimbabwean karateka wins silver at regional tournament

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Church summons police, politicians over drugs menace

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Fadzayi Mahere hit with US$100,000 defamation lawsuit

3 hrs ago | 730 Views

Temba Mliswa speaks the ugly truth

3 hrs ago | 535 Views

Highlanders' goal drought continues

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Jalai sparks storm as Dynamos sink deeper into crisis

4 hrs ago | 234 Views

Mai TT slapped with US$100,000 lawsuit

4 hrs ago | 385 Views

'Detective Kedha' in the eye of a storm

4 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zimbabwean consumer sector poised for improvement

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF indaba set for Mutare Polytechnic

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Siblings' inheritance dispute spills into court

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

NatPharm boosts medicines availability

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Bona Mugabe wins High Court ruling allowing divorce claims

4 hrs ago | 805 Views

Zanu-PF tells members that donated vehicles must be registered

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

UK-based couple files complaint against Bulawayo prosecutors

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Delta Corporation slams Zimra over uncertainties

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Egodini Mall project in turmoil

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

Bulawayo residents raise alarm over council procurement processes

4 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants decry unpaid allowances

5 hrs ago | 117 Views

Injury-hit Zimbabwe under siege as South Africa dominates

5 hrs ago | 28 Views

Gambling is devouring Zimbabwe's youth faster than drugs

5 hrs ago | 121 Views

CAPS United pip Scottland FC

5 hrs ago | 77 Views

Harare council faces scandal over $500m lost on delays

5 hrs ago | 50 Views

Masimirembwa formally introduces Tagwirei

14 hrs ago | 1541 Views

Tagwirei down but not out, resurfaces in Epworth

17 hrs ago | 1896 Views

Zanu-PF Harare to reshuffle Chiwenga ally

17 hrs ago | 1909 Views

Gory murder near church in Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 983 Views

Harare Institute's Bulawayo campus opens 2025 intake

17 hrs ago | 549 Views

Gwanda North MP accused of rape

17 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Waison, Chidzivo win Econet Vic Falls Marathon

17 hrs ago | 639 Views

Zimbabwe govt to settle parastatal debt

17 hrs ago | 366 Views

Zimbabwean PhD graduate stabbed to death in Scotland

18 hrs ago | 579 Views

Rtd Colonel Makova dies

19 hrs ago | 793 Views

Man found dead near tuckshop after cellphone dispute

19 hrs ago | 611 Views

Chipo Muchegwa, Sekuru Nyangatayani at it again

20 hrs ago | 452 Views

Madhadha closure, Zanu PF Manicaland factional fights turns nasty

20 hrs ago | 896 Views