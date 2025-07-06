Gambling is devouring Zimbabwe's youth faster than drugs

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe is witnessing a disturbing surge in gambling addiction, a crisis that is fast becoming as destructive as the country's long-running drug epidemic. The explosion of betting, particularly among young people, is emerging as a silent destroyer of families, communities, and national productivity.Across urban centres such as Harare, Mutare, and Bulawayo, betting shops have mushroomed and become the epicentre of daily life for thousands of young men and women. For a generation weighed down by chronic unemployment, economic stagnation, and dashed hopes, these establishments offer the illusion of escape. Nowhere is this more evident than in the soaring popularity of the online "chindege" or "aviator" game. It's a simple but psychologically gripping betting game where a virtual plane ascends until it crashes - the longer the plane stays in the air, the greater the winnings. But the higher the stakes, the deeper the losses.Inside one Harare betting shop, dim lights cast shadows on the focused faces of young players glued to screens. Among them are university graduates and school dropouts alike, all united in a desperate pursuit of luck. One gambler, barely concealing his anguish, described the experience as a prison. "If you have never played this before, do not even attempt it," he warned. "This is addictive and you become a prisoner of this thing."Unlike drug addiction, which often leaves visible traces, gambling addiction thrives in secrecy. It infiltrates households without warning and tears them apart slowly. Marriages have collapsed, parents have abandoned responsibilities, and family savings have been squandered on bets. In some cases, both parents are now active gamblers, leaving children neglected as entire families succumb to the grip of gambling.The country's economic malaise provides fertile ground for this epidemic. With an official unemployment rate of over 80 percent, hope is in short supply. In the absence of sustainable jobs or entrepreneurial opportunities, young people are turning to betting in search of miracle wealth. However, rather than providing a path out of poverty, gambling has become a trap, draining their time, money, and emotional well-being.The economic consequences are staggering. A demographic that should be driving innovation, building businesses, and contributing to national recovery is instead caught in a cycle of loss and desperation. The effects extend beyond individuals to the broader economy, as potential productivity is lost to an industry that thrives on statistical improbabilities.Psychologically, the toll is just as damaging. Anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts are increasingly common among regular gamblers. The occasional win - calculated to keep hope alive - often deepens the addiction. The country's already overstretched mental health sector lacks the resources to cope with the rising number of cases, leaving many to suffer in silence.Churches, once the moral compass of many communities, are reporting declining attendance. Youths who once participated in church activities now spend their weekends in betting shops. Faith leaders have expressed frustration at their inability to compete with the addictive pull of gambling, warning that the nation's moral foundation is being eroded.This growing crisis demands immediate and coordinated action. Regulation alone is not enough. There is a need for long-term economic reforms that open up real opportunities for young people. Treatment and rehabilitation centres specifically tailored for gambling addiction must be established. Education systems must incorporate financial literacy from an early age, teaching children and young adults the realities of probability and the dangers of chasing quick wealth.There is also a cultural shift required. The media must stop glamorising gambling and instead highlight the destruction it leaves behind. Technology companies and mobile money platforms must introduce strict controls on betting transactions. Financial institutions should focus on offering youth-friendly investment tools that provide an alternative to betting.Zimbabwe faces a pivotal moment. The youth - once seen as the country's hope - are increasingly falling prey to a cycle of digital gambling that offers no escape. Without urgent intervention, the nation risks losing an entire generation not to drugs or crime, but to a quiet, relentless addiction that promises everything and delivers nothing but despair.