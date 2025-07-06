Latest News Editor's Choice


Injury-hit Zimbabwe under siege as South Africa dominates

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
Zimbabwe's national cricket team finds itself in deep trouble as they battle South Africa in the second and final Test at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The visitors have taken firm control of the match, amassing a commanding total while Zimbabwe reels under a growing list of injuries.

The home side's woes deepened on Day 1 when star all-rounder Sean Williams, who struck a superb 137 in the first Test, was forced to leave the field during the second session after developing a fever. His availability for the remainder of the match is now uncertain - a potentially massive blow for Zimbabwe, already desperate to bounce back after a heavy 328-run defeat in the first Test at the same venue.

Williams' health setback adds to a growing injury list. Prince Masvaure, who had been brought in as a replacement for Brian Bennett - himself sidelined by a concussion suffered in the opening Test - was ruled out before the match due to a respiratory tract infection. These disruptions have left Zimbabwe's squad stretched thin, both in experience and in form.

Meanwhile, South Africa has made the most of the opportunity, finishing Day 1 in a commanding position at 465/4. Leading the charge was captain Wiaan Mulder, who produced a breathtaking performance with an unbeaten 264 runs off 259 balls - a career-best knock that has effectively put the Proteas in the driver's seat.

Mulder found solid support from middle-order teammates. David Bedingham contributed 82 before being trapped LBW by Tanaka Chivanga, while Lhundre Pretorius added a quickfire 78 before falling to debutant Kundai Matigimu, who claimed his maiden Test wicket.

Zimbabwe started brightly in the morning session, with Chivanga removing opener Tony de Zorzi for 10 runs, caught by Nick Welch, and Wellington Masakadza dismissing Lesego Senokwane for just 3, trapping him leg-before. At 24/2, the hosts appeared to be clawing their way into the match.

But any early optimism was quickly crushed by a dominant 184-run partnership between Mulder and Bedingham, which anchored the innings through the afternoon. The Proteas continued to pile on the pressure as Mulder and Pretorius added another 257 runs for the fourth wicket, stretching Zimbabwe's bowlers to the limit before Pretorius finally fell late in the day.

As the shadows lengthened in Bulawayo, Mulder remained resolute at the crease, joined by Dewald Brevis, who was unbeaten on 15 from 16 deliveries at stumps.

Zimbabwe now face a monumental challenge heading into Day 2. With the match already slipping away and key players sidelined, the hosts must dig deep to salvage pride and resist what could become another heavy defeat. The big question remains: without Williams and with their bowling attack depleted, can Zimbabwe mount any resistance against a Proteas side in ruthless form?

Source - Newsday

