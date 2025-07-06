Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe civil servants decry unpaid allowances

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Discontent is mounting across Zimbabwe's civil service over the government's continued failure to pay outstanding travel and subsistence allowances - some of which date back as far as 2023 - despite repeated promises to settle the arrears.

Disgruntled employees from key ministries, including Foreign Affairs, Home Affairs, and the Civil Registry Department, have accused the government of neglecting their welfare while prioritising luxury expenditures for senior officials. Civil servants say they are owed thousands of dollars in allowances for official foreign trips and mobile registration blitzes, yet there has been no meaningful communication about when the funds will be paid in full.

"Some of us went on foreign trips last year and earlier this year," one affected worker said. "We used personal funds expecting reimbursement, but nothing has come."

Workers who participated in the national mobile registration exercise from March to April 2023 under the Civil Registry Department say they were promised US$120 per day, amounting to US$3,600 for the three-month period. However, many report receiving only a fraction of that amount last month, with no word on when the rest will be paid.

Internal ministry sources say the issue has become a hot topic within departmental divisions, as staff increasingly demand answers from their superiors - who have so far offered little more than vague assurances. In some cases, employees are reportedly owed up to US$5,000.

A letter dated February 28, 2024, from the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion to Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Secretary Raphael Faranisi, acknowledged the outstanding payments. The letter stated that due to financial constraints, the allowances would be paid in batches from March to May 2024. But civil servants say the payments have been slow and incomplete, with no clear timeline for full settlement.

Frustrated junior employees are accusing the government of double standards. While civil servants are told the state lacks funds to pay them, senior officials continue to receive luxury vehicles, daily fuel coupons, and generous perks.

"We're told the government is broke, yet officials are driving brand-new cars and never run out of fuel," said one Civil Registry worker. "Meanwhile, our allowances are unpaid, and it's demoralising."

Some workers have taken to writing anonymous letters to their superiors, calling for intervention from the highest offices in government. One such letter read:

"We, the undersigned employees of the Civil Registry Department, are compelled to bring to your attention a matter of grave concern regarding the nonpayment and alleged diversion of subsistence allowances owed to us since 2023. The lack of transparency and communication surrounding this issue has caused significant discontent among employees, precipitating a sense of disillusionment and frustration."

The letter also highlighted alleged preferential treatment in the disbursement of allowances, with employees in Harare province reportedly receiving timely payments while workers in other provinces continue to wait.

"As you are aware, section 65 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe unequivocally prescribes the right to fair and equitable remuneration which encompasses allowances," the letter stated. "The manner in which travel and subsistence allowances have been disbursed to employees raises serious questions regarding equity and fairness."

In response, Secretary Faranisi confirmed the debt and admitted that the issue had been escalated to the highest levels of government. "The issue is under consideration. But they have been paid part of their dues, and it is true that there are outstanding dues," he said. "Some from other departments who provided services have already been paid while some have not. It is a matter of urgency."

The standoff over unpaid allowances comes amid low morale across the public service, with unions increasingly vocal about the government's failure to meet its obligations. With inflation rising and basic living costs soaring, many civil servants say they are struggling to survive - and patience is wearing thin.

Source - Newsday

Comments


