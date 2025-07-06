Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo residents raise alarm over council procurement processes

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo residents have voiced growing concern over the Bulawayo City Council's (BCC) procurement and tender procedures, accusing the local authority of a lack of transparency that has led to shoddy work, abandoned projects, and financial losses that have crippled service delivery in the city.

Speaking at a recent policy dialogue conference organised by the Public Policy Research Institute of Zimbabwe, residents said repeated scandals and incomplete projects have severely eroded public confidence in the council's procurement systems. The conference, held under the theme "Towards Strengthening Local Government Procurement Processes for Improved Service Delivery," brought together stakeholders to scrutinise procurement practices in local authorities.

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) gender officer Abigail Siziba said residents' mistrust is rooted in real experiences and well-documented failures. She pointed to the infamous ambulance scandal, in which the council paid US$300,000 to a "briefcase company" for vehicles that were never delivered.

"So imagine those sentiments as residents - losing US$300,000 to a briefcase company," Siziba said. "The cost that it has to service delivery in our city is enormous."

Siziba also criticised the council for awarding tenders to contractors who fail to deliver, including the long-delayed Egodini Mall project, which was granted to South African company Terracotta Trading (Pvt) Ltd back in October 2012 at a reported cost of US$60 million. More than a decade later, the project remains incomplete.

Residents also expressed dissatisfaction with several housing and infrastructure initiatives, such as the 2021 procurement of non-functional water pumps and the refuse truck purchase, which they claim were overpriced and ineffective. These, they argue, have led to ratepayers indirectly absorbing the cost of poor governance through inflated service charges.

Another major concern raised was the controversial parking management deal with Tendy Three Investment Company, which reportedly gives the private partner 70% of revenue, while BCC receives just 30%, despite owning the public space. "Residents feel that council, as the owner of the space, should be getting a reasonable percentage so as to benefit ratepayers," Siziba said.

In response to the concerns, BCC head of procurement Mlungelwa Khumalo blamed a lack of understanding among stakeholders about the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act (PPDPA). He explained that only suppliers registered with the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Praz) are eligible to bid for tenders.

"General suppliers are not aware that for them to participate in the procurement processes, they have to be registered," Khumalo said. "If you are not registered with Praz, it means you cannot participate in the tenders we advertise."

He added that the BCC has shifted to electronic tendering, and suppliers must register under specific categories aligned with their capabilities. Failure to do so automatically disqualifies them from the selection process.

Praz's director of capacity building, Cliff Gondo, acknowledged the loopholes in the past but said reforms are underway to ensure more accountable procurement. He revealed that asset disposal, which was previously outside formal procurement regulations, is now included to ensure that local authorities follow proper procedures when selling or replacing old and obsolete equipment.

"There is nothing wrong with briefcase companies, but there is everything wrong when we give them work without due diligence," Gondo said.

He also highlighted the government's policy to support local suppliers, stating that up to US$500,000 must be spent on locally sourced goods, and projects valued up to US$10 million should prioritise local contractors, even if their prices are up to 20% higher than foreign alternatives.

Despite these efforts, residents remain skeptical, urging BCC to clean up its procurement operations and put the interests of ratepayers above personal or political gain. With past failures still fresh in residents' minds, many are calling for independent oversight, greater transparency, and community involvement in tender processes to prevent further waste and ensure effective service delivery in Bulawayo.

Source - Southern Eye

Comments


Must Read

Minister Machakaire, instead of suing, just tell us: Are you corrupt or not?

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa, Rautenbach land seizure sparks outcry

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Masimirembwa named in 2025 African Genius Awards

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe faces backlash after cancelling Judges' workshop

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Elias Musakwa embroiled in chieftainship battle

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Zimbabwean stars Shone and DJ TatendaLXA rejoin Coldplay

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Expose children to luxuries to prevent sexual abuse

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Balaclava-clad rapist on the loose in Chikanga

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Energy Mutodi fires back at ZPP

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

MP raises alarm over Kwekwe Council's 'exorbitant' rates

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

It's time Zimbabwe redefined who we call a national hero

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Time to Reform the National Heroes Selection Process in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Sanyatwe appoints new SRC Board

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Teen Zimbabwean karateka wins silver at regional tournament

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Church summons police, politicians over drugs menace

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Fadzayi Mahere hit with US$100,000 defamation lawsuit

4 hrs ago | 766 Views

Temba Mliswa speaks the ugly truth

4 hrs ago | 546 Views

Highlanders' goal drought continues

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

Jalai sparks storm as Dynamos sink deeper into crisis

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

Mai TT slapped with US$100,000 lawsuit

4 hrs ago | 397 Views

'Detective Kedha' in the eye of a storm

4 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwean consumer sector poised for improvement

5 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zanu-PF indaba set for Mutare Polytechnic

5 hrs ago | 113 Views

Siblings' inheritance dispute spills into court

5 hrs ago | 243 Views

NatPharm boosts medicines availability

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Bona Mugabe wins High Court ruling allowing divorce claims

5 hrs ago | 830 Views

Zanu-PF tells members that donated vehicles must be registered

5 hrs ago | 126 Views

UK-based couple files complaint against Bulawayo prosecutors

5 hrs ago | 126 Views

Delta Corporation slams Zimra over uncertainties

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Egodini Mall project in turmoil

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants decry unpaid allowances

5 hrs ago | 120 Views

Injury-hit Zimbabwe under siege as South Africa dominates

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

Gambling is devouring Zimbabwe's youth faster than drugs

5 hrs ago | 126 Views

Drivers face arrest, fines for parking at construction sites

5 hrs ago | 75 Views

CAPS United pip Scottland FC

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

Harare council faces scandal over $500m lost on delays

5 hrs ago | 51 Views

Masimirembwa formally introduces Tagwirei

14 hrs ago | 1556 Views

Tagwirei down but not out, resurfaces in Epworth

17 hrs ago | 1909 Views

Zanu-PF Harare to reshuffle Chiwenga ally

17 hrs ago | 1944 Views

Gory murder near church in Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 987 Views

Harare Institute's Bulawayo campus opens 2025 intake

17 hrs ago | 552 Views

Gwanda North MP accused of rape

17 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Waison, Chidzivo win Econet Vic Falls Marathon

18 hrs ago | 648 Views

Zimbabwe govt to settle parastatal debt

18 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zimbabwean PhD graduate stabbed to death in Scotland

19 hrs ago | 581 Views

Rtd Colonel Makova dies

19 hrs ago | 801 Views

Man found dead near tuckshop after cellphone dispute

19 hrs ago | 618 Views

Chipo Muchegwa, Sekuru Nyangatayani at it again

20 hrs ago | 458 Views

Madhadha closure, Zanu PF Manicaland factional fights turns nasty

20 hrs ago | 900 Views