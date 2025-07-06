Latest News Editor's Choice


UK-based couple files complaint against Bulawayo prosecutors

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A Bulawayo couple now living in the United Kingdom has lodged a formal complaint against prosecutors at the Bulawayo Tredgold Courts over delays and alleged mishandling of a fraud case involving a woman accused of defrauding them of US$16,000.

The dispute centers on Sithabisiwe Ncube, a Bulawayo resident accused of forging the husband's signature to obtain a court order that led to the attachment of the couple's Mercedes Benz E220, imported from the UK in 2021, along with other household property.

The husband, Timothy Moyo, returned to Zimbabwe in March 2025 to initiate legal proceedings against Ncube, charging her with forgery and fraud. However, frustrated by what he describes as unprofessional conduct and unexplained delays, Moyo penned a detailed letter of complaint dated May 3, 2025, addressed to the deputy regional prosecutor, Mrs. Takuva.

In the letter titled "Complaint against Prosecution Services in the Matter of Timothy Moyo vs Sithabisiwe Ncube (Forgery & Fraud Case)," Moyo expressed his dissatisfaction with the prosecution's handling of the case. He cited repeated adjournments, conflicting information, and failure to communicate trial dates or case progress.

"Despite my efforts to seek justice, I have experienced significant delays, a lack of communication, and unprofessional conduct from the prosecution team," Moyo wrote. "The case has been pending for an unacceptable period, with unnecessary adjournments and delays in receiving the docket."

Moyo added that the delays have caused him and his wife significant financial and emotional distress, noting that their vehicle and household goods valued at over US$38,000 were attached by the messenger of court on April 14, 2025.

"I request that you investigate this matter, address the issues raised and take necessary steps to ensure the prosecution services are improved," he pleaded in the letter.

Responding on May 6, 2025, Mrs. Takuva acknowledged reviewing the docket but explained that investigations were still ongoing. She said the district public prosecutor had been instructed to obtain additional police documentation needed as evidence for the trial and that these documents had to be served on the accused before the case could proceed.

"Investigations take a while, depending on the complexity of the matter and thus cannot be rushed," Takuva said. She also noted that a civil court judgment against Moyo remained in place, which Ncube could use to delay criminal proceedings.

Despite this, Moyo maintained that by May 21, 2025, all requested document samples had been provided to the prosecution, except for 12 A4 pages signed at the police station that were later sent from Harare. These were received and forwarded to the prosecutor on June 6, and by July 5, five weeks had passed since the prosecution had all the necessary documents but had yet to set a trial date.

The complicated background of the case involves a prior intimate relationship between Moyo and Ncube, which ended when Moyo relocated abroad. Despite the breakup, they remained on friendly terms, and Ncube assisted in some transactions. Moyo also borrowed US$6,000 from Ncube upon returning for his mother's funeral, which he repaid.

Moyo was taken aback when Ncube later sued him for US$16,000 and secured a court order to attach his property to recover the alleged debt.

The couple's complaint now highlights concerns about the pace and transparency of Zimbabwe's prosecutorial process, with Moyo calling for urgent action to ensure justice is served without further unnecessary delay.

Source - Southern Eye
More on: #Couple, #Bulawayo

