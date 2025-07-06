Latest News Editor's Choice


Siblings' inheritance dispute spills into court

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A Glen View woman has successfully obtained a protection order against her brother following a violent altercation over the distribution of their late father's estate.

Alice Muteve appeared before Magistrate Johanna Mukwesha, recounting how her brother, Tapiwa Muteve, assaulted her during a heated argument over property inheritance. The dispute has torn the family apart, culminating in a court intervention after the physical assault.

"My own brother beat me up over a house that doesn't even belong to him yet, and we haven't even finished the estate process," Alice told the court. "He thinks because he's older, he can take everything. I have been living in fear ever since."

The conflict began after their father passed away in 2023, leaving behind an estate that included a family home in Glen View, a piece of land in Seke, and several vehicles. The deceased reportedly did not leave a valid will, sparking a protracted dispute over the division of assets among the five siblings.

Tapiwa, the eldest, claimed that he had been the primary caregiver for their ailing father and felt entitled to the house and the majority of the estate. Alice, however, insisted the inheritance should be equally shared among all siblings.

Tensions escalated two weeks ago when Tapiwa reportedly stormed the family home, where Alice had temporarily relocated, demanding she vacate the premises. Neighbour Agnes Kurawo witnessed the incident and described how the argument rapidly turned violent.

"The incident began as a shouting match and quickly escalated when Tapiwa reportedly slapped his sister. He shoved her into a glass door and threatened to burn the property if she did not move out," Kurawo testified.

Tapiwa denied the assault claims, telling the court that Alice had provoked him by insulting their late father. "I did not touch her. It's her who pushed me first, and I only defended myself. I have taken care of our father alone for years, paid the bills, the medicals, everything. Now they all want to benefit equally?" he argued.

Family members present in court, including a sister and two cousins, declined to comment on the matter.

Magistrate Mukwesha urged the siblings to seek legal assistance to resolve their dispute and warned Tapiwa against taking the law into his own hands.

The case highlights the deep fissures that inheritance battles can cause within families, especially in the absence of clear wills and legal clarity.

Source - The Herald

