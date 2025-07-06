Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF indaba set for Mutare Polytechnic

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
The upcoming Zanu-PF Annual National People's Conference will be held in Mutare, with key activities spread across Mutare Polytechnic, Mutare Sports Club, and the Pavilion Grounds. The conference is scheduled to run from October 13 to 18, 2025.

Speaking at the Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting yesterday, Zanu-PF Manicaland Provincial Chairman, Tawanda Mukodza, emphasized that preparations for the national event are a joint effort between the party and government structures. He revealed that over US$260,000 in cash, alongside 160 cattle, numerous goats, pigs, and several tonnes of grain, had already been pledged by party cadres from Manicaland during recent PCC and Central Committee meetings to ensure the success of the conference.

Mukodza called on those who made pledges to honour their commitments promptly to facilitate a smooth hosting of the event. "We had recommended Nyanga and Zimunya-Marange districts as possible venues, but the party leadership resolved that Mutare Polytechnic, with its two venues, will host the conference. The business exhibition will be held at Mutare Sports Club, while the main conference activities will take place at the Pavilion Grounds," he explained.

He added that the necessary arrangements were already underway, with a committee to be established to oversee the collection and management of donations, which are to be paid into the party's national account. Each beast donated is valued at US$500, with all pledges expected to be fulfilled by August 15.

To ensure comprehensive organisation, about ten committees have been formed, covering areas such as documentation and legal affairs, organisation, finance, security and accreditation, information, transport and social welfare, health, entertainment, environment, and science and technology. These committees will coordinate closely with officials responsible for State functions.

A walkathon from Harare to Manicaland is also planned as part of the build-up to the conference. Furthermore, all delegates attending the event will undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing as a precautionary measure.

Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Advocate Misheck Mugadza, highlighted the upcoming Sanganai World Tourism Expo scheduled for September 9 to 11, 2025, describing it as a precursor to the Zanu-PF conference that will showcase business opportunities for the people of Manicaland.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Legal Affairs, Patrick Chinamasa, praised the early pledges from Manicaland, noting they demonstrated the empowerment of the province's people under the party and Government leadership. He also congratulated Dorothy Mabika on her recent election as the substantive provincial chairlady of the Women's League, urging all party leagues to adhere strictly to the constitution and conduct proper elections to avoid internal challenges.

Chinamasa encouraged Mabika to foster unity within the Women's League in Manicaland and underscored the importance of highlighting the province's renowned hospitality throughout the conference.

The conference promises to be a major political and business event, bringing together delegates from across the country to Mutare for discussions, exhibitions, and networking opportunities.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Minister Machakaire, instead of suing, just tell us: Are you corrupt or not?

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa, Rautenbach land seizure sparks outcry

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Masimirembwa named in 2025 African Genius Awards

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe faces backlash after cancelling Judges' workshop

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Elias Musakwa embroiled in chieftainship battle

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Zimbabwean stars Shone and DJ TatendaLXA rejoin Coldplay

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Expose children to luxuries to prevent sexual abuse

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Balaclava-clad rapist on the loose in Chikanga

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Energy Mutodi fires back at ZPP

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

MP raises alarm over Kwekwe Council's 'exorbitant' rates

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

It's time Zimbabwe redefined who we call a national hero

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Time to Reform the National Heroes Selection Process in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Sanyatwe appoints new SRC Board

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Teen Zimbabwean karateka wins silver at regional tournament

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Church summons police, politicians over drugs menace

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Fadzayi Mahere hit with US$100,000 defamation lawsuit

4 hrs ago | 766 Views

Temba Mliswa speaks the ugly truth

4 hrs ago | 546 Views

Highlanders' goal drought continues

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

Jalai sparks storm as Dynamos sink deeper into crisis

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

Mai TT slapped with US$100,000 lawsuit

4 hrs ago | 397 Views

'Detective Kedha' in the eye of a storm

4 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwean consumer sector poised for improvement

5 hrs ago | 67 Views

Siblings' inheritance dispute spills into court

5 hrs ago | 243 Views

NatPharm boosts medicines availability

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Bona Mugabe wins High Court ruling allowing divorce claims

5 hrs ago | 830 Views

Zanu-PF tells members that donated vehicles must be registered

5 hrs ago | 126 Views

UK-based couple files complaint against Bulawayo prosecutors

5 hrs ago | 126 Views

Delta Corporation slams Zimra over uncertainties

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Egodini Mall project in turmoil

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Bulawayo residents raise alarm over council procurement processes

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants decry unpaid allowances

5 hrs ago | 120 Views

Injury-hit Zimbabwe under siege as South Africa dominates

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

Gambling is devouring Zimbabwe's youth faster than drugs

5 hrs ago | 126 Views

Drivers face arrest, fines for parking at construction sites

5 hrs ago | 75 Views

CAPS United pip Scottland FC

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

Harare council faces scandal over $500m lost on delays

5 hrs ago | 51 Views

Masimirembwa formally introduces Tagwirei

14 hrs ago | 1556 Views

Tagwirei down but not out, resurfaces in Epworth

17 hrs ago | 1909 Views

Zanu-PF Harare to reshuffle Chiwenga ally

17 hrs ago | 1944 Views

Gory murder near church in Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 987 Views

Harare Institute's Bulawayo campus opens 2025 intake

17 hrs ago | 552 Views

Gwanda North MP accused of rape

17 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Waison, Chidzivo win Econet Vic Falls Marathon

18 hrs ago | 648 Views

Zimbabwe govt to settle parastatal debt

18 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zimbabwean PhD graduate stabbed to death in Scotland

19 hrs ago | 581 Views

Rtd Colonel Makova dies

19 hrs ago | 801 Views

Man found dead near tuckshop after cellphone dispute

19 hrs ago | 618 Views

Chipo Muchegwa, Sekuru Nyangatayani at it again

20 hrs ago | 458 Views

Madhadha closure, Zanu PF Manicaland factional fights turns nasty

20 hrs ago | 900 Views