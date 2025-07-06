Zanu-PF indaba set for Mutare Polytechnic

News / National

by Staff reporter

The upcoming Zanu-PF Annual National People's Conference will be held in Mutare, with key activities spread across Mutare Polytechnic, Mutare Sports Club, and the Pavilion Grounds. The conference is scheduled to run from October 13 to 18, 2025.Speaking at the Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting yesterday, Zanu-PF Manicaland Provincial Chairman, Tawanda Mukodza, emphasized that preparations for the national event are a joint effort between the party and government structures. He revealed that over US$260,000 in cash, alongside 160 cattle, numerous goats, pigs, and several tonnes of grain, had already been pledged by party cadres from Manicaland during recent PCC and Central Committee meetings to ensure the success of the conference.Mukodza called on those who made pledges to honour their commitments promptly to facilitate a smooth hosting of the event. "We had recommended Nyanga and Zimunya-Marange districts as possible venues, but the party leadership resolved that Mutare Polytechnic, with its two venues, will host the conference. The business exhibition will be held at Mutare Sports Club, while the main conference activities will take place at the Pavilion Grounds," he explained.He added that the necessary arrangements were already underway, with a committee to be established to oversee the collection and management of donations, which are to be paid into the party's national account. Each beast donated is valued at US$500, with all pledges expected to be fulfilled by August 15.To ensure comprehensive organisation, about ten committees have been formed, covering areas such as documentation and legal affairs, organisation, finance, security and accreditation, information, transport and social welfare, health, entertainment, environment, and science and technology. These committees will coordinate closely with officials responsible for State functions.A walkathon from Harare to Manicaland is also planned as part of the build-up to the conference. Furthermore, all delegates attending the event will undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing as a precautionary measure.Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Advocate Misheck Mugadza, highlighted the upcoming Sanganai World Tourism Expo scheduled for September 9 to 11, 2025, describing it as a precursor to the Zanu-PF conference that will showcase business opportunities for the people of Manicaland.Zanu-PF Secretary for Legal Affairs, Patrick Chinamasa, praised the early pledges from Manicaland, noting they demonstrated the empowerment of the province's people under the party and Government leadership. He also congratulated Dorothy Mabika on her recent election as the substantive provincial chairlady of the Women's League, urging all party leagues to adhere strictly to the constitution and conduct proper elections to avoid internal challenges.Chinamasa encouraged Mabika to foster unity within the Women's League in Manicaland and underscored the importance of highlighting the province's renowned hospitality throughout the conference.The conference promises to be a major political and business event, bringing together delegates from across the country to Mutare for discussions, exhibitions, and networking opportunities.