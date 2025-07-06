Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean consumer sector poised for improvement

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
An uplift in volumes has been projected for Zimbabwean consumer companies despite rising cost structures, a volatile policy and monetary environment as well as higher taxation, say analysts at IH Securities.

Hippo Valley, Tongaat Hulett's Zimbabwe-listed unit, reported a 44% downturn in revenues to $191.59 million this month although the gross profit for the year to end March rose 2% to $66.87m.

Another Zimbabwean consumer company, Star Africa Corporation that also trades in sugar, however, raised revenues by 22% over the same period.

Nonetheless, analysts at IH Securities on Friday said in the securities and advisory firm's latest research note on Zimbabwe's consumer sector that they "anticipate an uplift to volumes for consumer-facing companies this year owing to a likely recovery" in consumer spend.

However, this was against the backdrop of "general cost structures continuing to be on the rise" corresponding to a "volatile policy environment and the crystallization of costs" in United States dollars.

"On the demand side, private consumption growth, which had slowed down from 4.8% in 2023 to 2.5% in 2024, is expected to have a rosier year with household spending rebounding by 6.6% in 2025," said the report.

After an improved rainy season and prices for minerals such as gold firming up, Zimbabwean consumer firms are well placed for stronger consumer spending.

Companies expected to benefit from this include beer and soft drinks manufacturer, Delta Corporation, which has cited stiffer competition in some beverage categories.

Zimbabwean consumer discretionary spend however remains subdued, with data from Zimstats recently showing average earnings of 55% of the employed population at less than $100.

Worse still, "job losses within the past 3 months emanated mainly those engaged in agriculture and domestic activities, whilst IT and Electricity sectors had the lowest job" losses.

Moreover, Zimbabwean companies have to absorb some of the legislation-linked costs of production, such as sugar taxes and fast-food taxes, to support volumes.

IH Securities is thus skewed towards consumer-facing stocks that exhibit the ability to generate a significant portion of revenue in US dollar, have good management practices, and are also consistent in paying dividends.

Companies offering defensive staples such as National Foods - in which Tiger Brands has an interest - were displaying volume growth, said the analysts. National Foods' maize division recorded a significant volume growth of 58% in May over the comparative nine-month period, largely attributable to the market dynamics.

Dairy company, Dairibord, saw consolidated volume growth of 14% for its first quarter ended 31 March 2025.

"On the retail front, the past two years have been challenging for formal operators on account of several issues. As per leading retailers, a key impediment to viability has been S.I 81A of 2024, an exchange control act that mandated the selling of goods and services at the official exchange rate," noted the report.

It further though stated that Zimbabwe's operating environment for companies remained challenging overall, citing key issues such as elevated production costs as well as sporadic operating liquidity squeezes in light of the tightening of monetary conditions.

It mentioned "emerging cost pressures including the government's recent increase of 19.1% to the diesel levy" as further worsening costs for companies.

Headwinds in Zimbabwe had already affected Hippo Valley, which has had to rightsize its workforce with 1 000 workers expected to be let go by August.

OK Zimbabwe, another prominent retailer battling headwinds, is now undertaking a $30m rights issue to stabilize the company. The retailer has also announced further closures of stores, pointing to a 2025 year that "remains volatile and fragile, but with a possibility of better performances" by consumer companies.

Source - iol

Comments


Must Read

Minister Machakaire, instead of suing, just tell us: Are you corrupt or not?

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Mnangagwa, Rautenbach land seizure sparks outcry

1 hr ago | 201 Views

Masimirembwa named in 2025 African Genius Awards

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe faces backlash after cancelling Judges' workshop

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Elias Musakwa embroiled in chieftainship battle

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwean stars Shone and DJ TatendaLXA rejoin Coldplay

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Expose children to luxuries to prevent sexual abuse

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Balaclava-clad rapist on the loose in Chikanga

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Energy Mutodi fires back at ZPP

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

MP raises alarm over Kwekwe Council's 'exorbitant' rates

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

It's time Zimbabwe redefined who we call a national hero

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Time to Reform the National Heroes Selection Process in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Sanyatwe appoints new SRC Board

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Teen Zimbabwean karateka wins silver at regional tournament

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Church summons police, politicians over drugs menace

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Fadzayi Mahere hit with US$100,000 defamation lawsuit

4 hrs ago | 780 Views

Temba Mliswa speaks the ugly truth

4 hrs ago | 550 Views

Highlanders' goal drought continues

4 hrs ago | 146 Views

Jalai sparks storm as Dynamos sink deeper into crisis

4 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mai TT slapped with US$100,000 lawsuit

4 hrs ago | 401 Views

'Detective Kedha' in the eye of a storm

4 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zanu-PF indaba set for Mutare Polytechnic

5 hrs ago | 113 Views

Siblings' inheritance dispute spills into court

5 hrs ago | 244 Views

NatPharm boosts medicines availability

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Bona Mugabe wins High Court ruling allowing divorce claims

5 hrs ago | 842 Views

Zanu-PF tells members that donated vehicles must be registered

5 hrs ago | 127 Views

UK-based couple files complaint against Bulawayo prosecutors

5 hrs ago | 127 Views

Delta Corporation slams Zimra over uncertainties

5 hrs ago | 117 Views

Egodini Mall project in turmoil

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

Bulawayo residents raise alarm over council procurement processes

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants decry unpaid allowances

5 hrs ago | 122 Views

Injury-hit Zimbabwe under siege as South Africa dominates

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

Gambling is devouring Zimbabwe's youth faster than drugs

5 hrs ago | 127 Views

Drivers face arrest, fines for parking at construction sites

5 hrs ago | 75 Views

CAPS United pip Scottland FC

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

Harare council faces scandal over $500m lost on delays

5 hrs ago | 51 Views

Masimirembwa formally introduces Tagwirei

14 hrs ago | 1563 Views

Tagwirei down but not out, resurfaces in Epworth

17 hrs ago | 1912 Views

Zanu-PF Harare to reshuffle Chiwenga ally

17 hrs ago | 1951 Views

Gory murder near church in Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 989 Views

Harare Institute's Bulawayo campus opens 2025 intake

17 hrs ago | 552 Views

Gwanda North MP accused of rape

17 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Waison, Chidzivo win Econet Vic Falls Marathon

18 hrs ago | 651 Views

Zimbabwe govt to settle parastatal debt

18 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zimbabwean PhD graduate stabbed to death in Scotland

19 hrs ago | 583 Views

Rtd Colonel Makova dies

19 hrs ago | 804 Views

Man found dead near tuckshop after cellphone dispute

19 hrs ago | 619 Views

Chipo Muchegwa, Sekuru Nyangatayani at it again

20 hrs ago | 458 Views

Madhadha closure, Zanu PF Manicaland factional fights turns nasty

20 hrs ago | 900 Views