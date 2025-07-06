Latest News Editor's Choice


'Detective Kedha' in the eye of a storm

by Staff reporter
The highly publicised rape trial of social media influencer Mai Jeremaya has come to a controversial end, with Harare magistrate Letwin Rwodzi dismissing the charges against the two accused men, Thabo Blessing Dube and Martin Charlie, after ruling that the complainant had consented to the sexual encounter.

In her ruling delivered on Friday, Magistrate Rwodzi found that Mai Jeremaya's testimony was riddled with inconsistencies and failed to support the charge of rape. She concluded that the sexual act had been consensual and part of a paid arrangement, despite the influencer's claim of coercion.

The verdict has triggered an emotional storm on social media, with a deep divide emerging among the public. Some users expressed sympathy for Mai Jeremaya, accusing the justice system of failing women, while others welcomed the ruling as a fair outcome for Thabo and Martin, who they say were victims of character assassination and mob justice.

The case gained widespread attention after the involvement of controversial private investigator Tafadzwa "Detective Kedha" Chidawa, who claimed to have tracked down and apprehended the two men before handing them over to police in Waterfalls. The men alleged they were forced to pay US$500, later reduced to US$300, to secure their release and were assaulted, paraded on social media, and detained unlawfully by Chidawa during their interrogation.

Notably, neither Mai Jeremaya nor the State called Chidawa to testify during the proceedings, raising questions about the admissibility of the evidence he may have gathered and the legality of his actions during the private apprehension.

Legal experts who spoke to this publication — most of whom preferred anonymity due to the sensitivity of the case — pointed out that Thabo and Martin could pursue legal recourse against Chidawa.

"Criminally, Thabo and Martin should consider opening a case for cyberbullying, unlawful detention, and assault. From a civil perspective, they have grounds to sue for defamation and violation of their constitutional rights," said one Harare-based lawyer.

Another legal expert said Chidawa's methods, which included broadcasting videos of the accused men on social media, could have caused irreversible reputational harm, exposing him to significant liability if sued.

While the legal battle in court may be over, the public fallout continues. Supporters of Mai Jeremaya argue that the court failed to understand the power dynamics and emotional distress that often accompany sexual coercion. Detractors, however, say the case lacked credibility and should never have gone to trial.

Meanwhile, rights groups are calling for clearer boundaries regarding the role of private investigators in criminal matters, amid growing concerns about vigilante-style justice spreading through social media platforms.

For now, Thabo and Martin walk free, but the legal and social repercussions of the case are far from over.

Source - the herald
