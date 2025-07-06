Latest News Editor's Choice


Mai TT slapped with US$100,000 lawsuit

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Controversial Zimbabwean comedienne Felistas Murata, popularly known as Mai TT, is facing a US$100,000 defamation lawsuit from Harare businesswoman Shingai Ziwange-Jere, the wife of Murehwa West legislator and CAPS United Football Club owner, Farai Jere. The lawsuit stems from a series of social media posts in which Mai TT accused Ziwange-Jere of threatening her with death and manipulating Zimbabwe's judicial system to settle personal scores.

In a formal letter of demand delivered on Friday evening through her lawyers, Rubaya and Chatambudza Legal Practitioners, Ziwange-Jere is seeking an immediate and unreserved withdrawal of the allegedly defamatory statements and images, along with a public apology. Her legal team described Mai TT's claims as false, malicious, and calculated to damage their client's reputation for the sake of social media clout.

The letter accuses Mai TT of creating a fictional narrative that portrayed Ziwange-Jere as a dangerous and vindictive individual with criminal tendencies and influence over state institutions. According to the lawyers, these claims incited a wave of public abuse and ridicule directed at their client from Mai TT's followers.

"There was no iota of truth whatsoever in the statements you made, which were obviously intended to solely sully and tarnish our client's reputation and esteem," the letter read. "Your statements were motivated not only by malice but also by a desire for followers, clout, views, and likes. This deeply concerns and agonises our client."

Ziwange-Jere's lawyers argue that the public insinuations damaged her personal and professional image, especially in light of her strong business ties both in Zimbabwe and abroad. They warned that their client risks losing lucrative partnerships and contracts as a result of the viral and damaging claims.

They further accused Mai TT of suggesting that Ziwange-Jere was connected to a network of hired criminals and was conducting unlawful surveillance on her property. The socialite also allegedly linked Ziwange-Jere to a legal case involving another socialite, Patricia Jack, in which Mai TT was arrested, claiming that the businesswoman had manipulated judicial outcomes.

The legal team insisted that Ziwange-Jere had no involvement in the case and described the allegations as part of a calculated campaign to mislead the public and divert attention from Mai TT's own legal troubles.

Despite reportedly deleting some of the posts, Ziwange-Jere's lawyers say the content continues to circulate online and that the harm to her reputation remains ongoing. They stated that their client, who has never been involved in any criminal activity, has suffered severe reputational and financial damage due to the false claims.

The lawsuit marks yet another legal headache for Mai TT, who has been in and out of the courts in recent years due to various controversies. As of now, Mai TT has not publicly responded to the legal demand.

Source - the herald

