Highlanders' goal drought continues

News / National

by Staff reporter

Kwekwe United 0-0 HighlandersHighlanders' goal drought stretched to a third consecutive game on Sunday as they were held to a goalless draw by bottom-placed Kwekwe United in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter at Bata Stadium.Despite dominating possession and creating numerous chances, Bosso were once again let down by poor finishing in a match they were widely expected to win. The Bulawayo giants, who now sit ninth on the log with 24 points, continue to underwhelm in a season that promised much more at the outset.The visitors came out strong, forcing three corners in the opening 15 minutes and pressing high against a Kwekwe side that has spent most of the campaign anchored to the foot of the table. Never Rauzhi had the first real opportunity of the game but squandered it by firing over the bar when through on goal.Kwekwe United, while clearly the underdogs, showed admirable grit and organisation. Their compact defensive shape kept Highlanders at bay, while their occasional forays forward provided moments of tension for the Bosso defence. One such moment came in the first half when Takudzwa Chimhowa tested goalkeeper Reward Muza with a tame shot.The second half followed a similar pattern: Highlanders probing with intent, and Kwekwe defending resolutely. Reason Sibanda was introduced to add urgency and had a strong penalty appeal turned down in the 72nd minute after appearing to be tripped inside the box. Minutes later, Nqobile Ndlovu missed a golden opportunity, heading wide from close range.In the dying minutes, Sibanda came closest to breaking the deadlock with a powerful header, only to see it cleared off the line by Kwekwe defender Andile Taruvinga. The home side nearly stole it at the death, but Muza came to Bosso's rescue with a stunning double save to deny Marlon Nyawaranda."It was always going to be difficult playing against a team at the bottom," said Highlanders caretaker coach Try Ncube after the match. "We came here confident and created a lot of chances, but once again failed to convert. It's frustrating."The result leaves Highlanders well off the pace in the title race and facing growing pressure to arrest their slide in form.For Kwekwe United, the draw marked a possible turning point in what has been a miserable campaign. Coach Masimba Dinyero praised his young squad for their resilience."It's a good starting point for the team," he said. "The youngsters played well. This game was motivation enough, and I'm sure in the next match we'll do even better."With the season now entering a critical phase, both teams will need to find solutions — Highlanders to their scoring woes, and Kwekwe to their battle for survival.Teams:Kwekwe United: Elton Nechiware (Tausand Chapwinya 38'), Andile Taruvinga, Tafadzwa Muzenda, Genesis Munashe, Takudzwa Chimhowa, Timothy January, Junior Sibanda (Marlon Nyawaranda 65'), Lenox Chibi, Cedric Maruta (Qaccim Phiri 65'), Shelton Sibanda, Emmanuel Mutimbanyoka.Highlanders: Reward Muza, Mvelo Khoza, Talent Dube, Arthur Ndlovu, Melikhaya Ncube, Prince Ndlovu (Reason Sibanda 56'), Brighton Ncube (Nqobile Ndlovu 72'), Andrew Mbeba, Never Rauzhi, Hubert Ncube (Marvin Sibanda 72'), Darlington Munkuli (McKinnon Mushore 56').