Fadzayi Mahere hit with US$100,000 defamation lawsuit

News / National

by Staff reporter

Prominent lawyer and opposition figure Fadzayi Mahere has been served with a US$100,000 defamation lawsuit by Minister of Youth, Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training, Tinoda Machakaire, following provocative posts on her X (formerly Twitter) account.In a strongly worded letter of demand dated July 7, delivered to Mahere's 7th Floor office at Beverly Court in Harare, Machakaire's legal team alleges that Mahere falsely accused the minister of corruption, theft, habitual lying, dishonesty, and misusing public funds to acquire luxury vehicles. At issue was Mahere's July 6 post, which included pointed questions implying Machakaire was involved in an US$8 million tax evasion scheme related to vehicle imports and that politically connected individuals had intervened to drop the case.Through her attorneys, Machakaire has demanded Mahere issue an immediate, unconditional public apology both online and in print media, and retract her social media statements within 24 hours of receiving the letter. The letter further warns that if she fails to comply, legal action will be pursued under Zimbabwe's defamation and dignity laws, including the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act.Machakaire's legal team criticises Mahere for making unfounded allegations to her 844,000 followers - accusations that triggered 35,000 views, 80 reposts, and 46 comments - claiming her actions have tarnished the minister's reputation and caused him financial and emotional harm.The lawsuit follows a trend of high-profile legal battles involving political personalities, where defamation laws intersect with the rights to freedom of expression and political critique. Mahere, known for her vocal criticism and public interest advocacy, has not yet responded to the legal demand. However, observers are anticipating a possible court showdown that could test Zimbabwe's boundaries between political accountability and defamation law.This high-stakes defamation case threatens to draw national attention, highlighting the tensions between government figures and vocal opposition voices in an election year.