Teen Zimbabwean karateka wins silver at regional tournament

Seventeen-year-old Zimbabwean karateka Bongeka 'Mbokodo' Mguni defied the odds and controversy to win a silver medal at the 2025 African Union Region 5 Youth Games in Namibia, capping off an emotional week that saw the public rally behind her through a successful crowdfunding campaign.Living with albinism, Mguni had appealed to the public for US$150 to cover travel expenses to the tournament. The campaign, spearheaded by prominent albinism and cancer awareness advocate Marvellous Tshuma, quickly went viral - raising US$596, nearly four times the amount initially requested.Despite public goodwill, the fundraising drive was marred by a statement from the Zimbabwe National Karate Federation (ZNKF), which advised donors against contributing money. The federation claimed all costs had been fully covered by the Ministry of Sport and labelled the appeal "unfortunate, inaccurate, and misleading."But amid the bureaucratic wrangling, Mguni let her performance speak loudest.Competing in the Under-65kgs karate category, the teenage athlete showcased grit and focus to reach the final, eventually clinching silver — Zimbabwe's first medal in that category at the Games.Tshuma, who led the fundraising efforts, hailed Mguni's triumph in a heartfelt social media post."Bongeka is a decorated young sports girl who has already bagged many accolades in karate. She is living proof that albinism is not a limitation," wrote Tshuma. "She too belongs in the arena without fear or favour. Amhlophe, makorokoto for representing Zimbabwe with decorum and pride."She further thanked those who had contributed to Mguni's journey, saying:"May God continue to bless all for touching the life of our champ."Mguni's silver medal has stirred national admiration, with many praising her not just for her athletic prowess, but for inspiring resilience and challenging societal prejudices about persons living with albinism.Despite the institutional backlash, public support for the teenager has continued to grow, with calls for more inclusive support structures for young athletes who face additional barriers in representing their country.Her victory is not only a personal milestone, but also a powerful message: talent and determination know no boundaries — not even those imposed by stigma or red tape.