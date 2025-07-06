Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teen Zimbabwean karateka wins silver at regional tournament

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Seventeen-year-old Zimbabwean karateka Bongeka 'Mbokodo' Mguni defied the odds and controversy to win a silver medal at the 2025 African Union Region 5 Youth Games in Namibia, capping off an emotional week that saw the public rally behind her through a successful crowdfunding campaign.

Living with albinism, Mguni had appealed to the public for US$150 to cover travel expenses to the tournament. The campaign, spearheaded by prominent albinism and cancer awareness advocate Marvellous Tshuma, quickly went viral - raising US$596, nearly four times the amount initially requested.

Despite public goodwill, the fundraising drive was marred by a statement from the Zimbabwe National Karate Federation (ZNKF), which advised donors against contributing money. The federation claimed all costs had been fully covered by the Ministry of Sport and labelled the appeal "unfortunate, inaccurate, and misleading."

But amid the bureaucratic wrangling, Mguni let her performance speak loudest.

Competing in the Under-65kgs karate category, the teenage athlete showcased grit and focus to reach the final, eventually clinching silver — Zimbabwe's first medal in that category at the Games.

Tshuma, who led the fundraising efforts, hailed Mguni's triumph in a heartfelt social media post.

"Bongeka is a decorated young sports girl who has already bagged many accolades in karate. She is living proof that albinism is not a limitation," wrote Tshuma. "She too belongs in the arena without fear or favour. Amhlophe, makorokoto for representing Zimbabwe with decorum and pride."

She further thanked those who had contributed to Mguni's journey, saying:

"May God continue to bless all for touching the life of our champ."

Mguni's silver medal has stirred national admiration, with many praising her not just for her athletic prowess, but for inspiring resilience and challenging societal prejudices about persons living with albinism.

Despite the institutional backlash, public support for the teenager has continued to grow, with calls for more inclusive support structures for young athletes who face additional barriers in representing their country.

Her victory is not only a personal milestone, but also a powerful message: talent and determination know no boundaries — not even those imposed by stigma or red tape.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Tee, #Karate, #Namibia

Comments


Must Read

Minister Machakaire, instead of suing, just tell us: Are you corrupt or not?

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Mnangagwa, Rautenbach land seizure sparks outcry

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Masimirembwa named in 2025 African Genius Awards

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe faces backlash after cancelling Judges' workshop

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Elias Musakwa embroiled in chieftainship battle

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwean stars Shone and DJ TatendaLXA rejoin Coldplay

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Expose children to luxuries to prevent sexual abuse

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Balaclava-clad rapist on the loose in Chikanga

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Energy Mutodi fires back at ZPP

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

MP raises alarm over Kwekwe Council's 'exorbitant' rates

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

It's time Zimbabwe redefined who we call a national hero

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Time to Reform the National Heroes Selection Process in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Sanyatwe appoints new SRC Board

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Church summons police, politicians over drugs menace

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Fadzayi Mahere hit with US$100,000 defamation lawsuit

3 hrs ago | 730 Views

Temba Mliswa speaks the ugly truth

3 hrs ago | 535 Views

Highlanders' goal drought continues

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Jalai sparks storm as Dynamos sink deeper into crisis

4 hrs ago | 234 Views

Mai TT slapped with US$100,000 lawsuit

4 hrs ago | 385 Views

'Detective Kedha' in the eye of a storm

4 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zimbabwean consumer sector poised for improvement

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF indaba set for Mutare Polytechnic

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Siblings' inheritance dispute spills into court

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

NatPharm boosts medicines availability

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Bona Mugabe wins High Court ruling allowing divorce claims

4 hrs ago | 805 Views

Zanu-PF tells members that donated vehicles must be registered

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

UK-based couple files complaint against Bulawayo prosecutors

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Delta Corporation slams Zimra over uncertainties

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Egodini Mall project in turmoil

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

Bulawayo residents raise alarm over council procurement processes

4 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants decry unpaid allowances

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Injury-hit Zimbabwe under siege as South Africa dominates

5 hrs ago | 28 Views

Gambling is devouring Zimbabwe's youth faster than drugs

5 hrs ago | 121 Views

Drivers face arrest, fines for parking at construction sites

5 hrs ago | 74 Views

CAPS United pip Scottland FC

5 hrs ago | 77 Views

Harare council faces scandal over $500m lost on delays

5 hrs ago | 50 Views

Masimirembwa formally introduces Tagwirei

14 hrs ago | 1541 Views

Tagwirei down but not out, resurfaces in Epworth

17 hrs ago | 1896 Views

Zanu-PF Harare to reshuffle Chiwenga ally

17 hrs ago | 1909 Views

Gory murder near church in Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 983 Views

Harare Institute's Bulawayo campus opens 2025 intake

17 hrs ago | 549 Views

Gwanda North MP accused of rape

17 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Waison, Chidzivo win Econet Vic Falls Marathon

17 hrs ago | 639 Views

Zimbabwe govt to settle parastatal debt

17 hrs ago | 366 Views

Zimbabwean PhD graduate stabbed to death in Scotland

18 hrs ago | 579 Views

Rtd Colonel Makova dies

19 hrs ago | 793 Views

Man found dead near tuckshop after cellphone dispute

19 hrs ago | 611 Views

Chipo Muchegwa, Sekuru Nyangatayani at it again

20 hrs ago | 452 Views

Madhadha closure, Zanu PF Manicaland factional fights turns nasty

20 hrs ago | 896 Views