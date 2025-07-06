Latest News Editor's Choice


Sanyatwe appoints new SRC Board

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
The Minister of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture, Lieutenant General (Rtd) Anselem Sanyatwe, has appointed a new Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) board, set to serve a four-year term from July 8, 2025, to July 2029.

According to a statement released by Permanent Secretary Nicholas Moyo, the appointment marks a strategic move by the ministry to promote inclusive governance and a renewed vision for sport and recreation in Zimbabwe.

"The Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture Honorable Lt Gen (Rtd) A.N Sanyatwe has appointed a new board for the Sports and Recreation Commission with effect from July 8 to July 2029," said Moyo. "This move underscores the Ministry's commitment to ensure inclusive governance in the sector."

Nathaniel Madzivanyika has been named as the new Chairperson of the Commission. He will be joined by Gwinyai Mharapara, Hlengiwe Dube, Shingai Rhuhwaya, Givemore Madzoka, Valentine Mudenda, Lilian Chikara, and David Simba, who together bring a diverse range of expertise and experience to the board.

Moyo highlighted that the new board's key mandate is to guide the strategic direction of the SRC, aligning with national goals to transform the sports and recreation landscape.

"Their collective responsibility will be to promote and regulate sport and recreation in Zimbabwe, nurture talent from grassroots to elite levels, improve infrastructure, enhance athlete development, and strengthen governance across national sports associations," he said.

The board is also expected to secure sustainable funding for various sporting initiatives and ensure representation of all sporting disciplines, supporting broader inclusion and excellence.

The newly appointed team takes over from the Gerald Mhlotswa-led board, which had served two consecutive terms.

Congratulating the new members, Moyo expressed optimism about their contribution to national development through sport.

"The Ministry congratulates the incoming board and anticipates a fruitful tenure dedicated to the advancement of sport and recreation for all Zimbabweans, as well as a period of accelerated growth and success for our athletes and stakeholders," he said.

The SRC plays a central role in the regulation and development of sport and recreation in Zimbabwe, and expectations are high that this fresh leadership will energise efforts to raise Zimbabwe's sporting profile both regionally and globally.

Source - the herald
