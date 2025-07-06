MP raises alarm over Kwekwe Council's 'exorbitant' rates

News / National

by Staff reporter

Member of Parliament for Mbizo Constituency, Corban Madzivanyika, has raised alarm over what he described as exorbitant municipal rates being charged by Kwekwe City Council, saying the current billing system is overwhelming residents and needs urgent review.Speaking during an online constituency update on Monday, Madzivanyika said some residents are being charged as much as US$200 per month, a figure he believes is far beyond the reach of most families in the area. He told his audience that he had conducted preliminary research and found the billing system to be disproportionate and burdensome."I will arrange a meeting with council soon and I will give you feedback on the engagement. I carried out some research and the bills are exorbitant and I think our billing system needs to be addressed," said Madzivanyika. "I'm told the billing is on a cost recovery basis. The bills are overwhelming residents. Imagine how someone can pay US$200 per month in rates? This needs to be addressed."Despite several attempts, the Kwekwe Mayor, Albert Zinhanga, could not be reached for comment on the issue.Kwekwe City Council is operating on a 2025 budget of US$47.8 million, with water charges currently pegged at US$4 plus US$0.40 per cubic meter for high-density areas, US$4 plus US$0.90 per cubic meter for low-density suburbs, and US$10 plus US$1.44 per cubic meter for institutions. However, the overall costs incurred by residents often include additional charges for services such as refuse collection and property levies, pushing monthly bills to what some see as unsustainable levels.Madzivanyika has vowed to take the matter directly to council authorities and push for a more affordable and transparent billing system that considers the economic realities of local residents. His remarks come amid growing complaints from residents across Kwekwe who say they are increasingly struggling to keep up with their monthly obligations in the face of rising living costs.