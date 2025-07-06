Latest News Editor's Choice


Balaclava-clad rapist on the loose in Chikanga

by Staff reporter
Fear has gripped residents of Chikanga and nearby suburbs following a series of brazen sexual assaults by a suspected serial rapist reportedly operating under the cover of darkness while wearing a balaclava.

Authorities have launched an intense manhunt and are urging women to exercise extreme caution, particularly in secluded areas where the suspect is believed to be prowling. The areas under threat include Chikanga, Zimta Park, Bernwim, Natview, and Hobhouse - mostly high-density suburbs where many victims have already fallen prey.

The warning comes amid growing reports of attacks that share a consistent modus operandi - an unidentified man in a balaclava targeting women walking alone, often at night, and ambushing them in poorly lit or isolated spots.

In a public awareness campaign now underway in the affected suburbs, police are using hailers and posters to alert the public and prevent further attacks.

"Stay vigilant, dear women and girls! Avoid walking alone in secluded areas, especially at night. Move in groups and report suspicious activity. Your safety is paramount; let's look out for each other," urged officers during a patrol campaign in Chikanga.

The spate of assaults has sparked outrage and concern among local residents, with community groups now mobilising neighbourhood watch efforts in partnership with police.

Residents are also being encouraged to install or improve lighting in vulnerable zones and to report any suspicious individuals or activity to law enforcement immediately.

While the exact number of victims has not been officially disclosed, sources say several cases have already been reported, with others possibly going unreported due to fear or stigma.

Police have promised to intensify patrols and visibility in the targeted areas and are appealing to anyone with information that could lead to the suspect's capture to come forward.

As investigations continue, the community remains on high alert, with calls for swift justice and greater protection for women growing louder.

Source - Manica Post
