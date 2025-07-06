Expose children to luxuries to prevent sexual abuse

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)'s Victim Friendly Unit (VFU) has raised alarm over disturbing new trends in child sexual abuse, revealing that fast food meals and plush hotel bookings are increasingly being used to lure minors into premature sexual encounters with older individuals.According to ongoing investigations, perpetrators are using small luxuries such as two pieces of fried chicken or a hotel meal to trap vulnerable children. As a preventative measure, families are being encouraged to regularly take their children on outings so that they are less susceptible to being manipulated by such offerings.Speaking during the NotInMyVillage campaign recently held in Mutare, VFU Assistant District Coordinator, Sergeant Precious Chiware, said many victims of abuse shared similar experiences during interviews."In interviews we conduct with survivors of child sexual abuse, it has emerged that most children are being lured through hotel meals or just two pieces of fried chicken," Chiware revealed. "This is happening, and as a result, families should regularly take their children out so they become accustomed to such experiences and are less likely to fall prey to these temptations."The NotInMyVillage campaign, which seeks to end child marriages and all forms of child sexual abuse, is focused on engaging community and traditional leaders, as well as men, who are often both influential figures and, in some cases, the perpetrators of such crimes.Speaking on the sidelines of the event, National AIDS Council provincial manager, Mr. Artwell Shiridzinomwa, said the campaign was strategically designed to create behavioural change at the heart of communities."It is a deliberate strategy to target community and traditional leaders, as their words carry significant influence and are often followed in their communities," he said. "We are also intentionally targeting males, as they are often fathers, brothers, and decision-makers, yet simultaneously can be perpetrators of these abuses."The campaign is being rolled out nationwide with the aim of creating safer communities for children and ensuring that leaders take an active role in fighting exploitation and abuse.