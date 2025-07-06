Zimbabwean stars Shone and DJ TatendaLXA rejoin Coldplay

News / National

by Staff reporter

As British supergroup Coldplay resumed their Music of the Spheres World Tour in the early hours of today at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, Zimbabwean hip-hop sensation Shone and DJ TatendaLXA reignited their record-breaking global adventure alongside them.The Music of the Spheres tour, already hailed as the most attended tour by a group in history, has surpassed 10 million ticket sales since its launch in Costa Rica in March 2022. The tour now brings the global phenomenon to Canada's largest open-air venue, Rogers Stadium, for four sold-out nights - today through Saturday.Speaking in an interview, Shone confirmed his return to the stage with Coldplay and expressed excitement at the opportunity to perform once more on such a prestigious platform."It is super true that I will be performing once again on the tour and we are excited," he said. "It's going to be an honour to be performing in Toronto with Coldplay and I am so proud to be representing with my brother Tatenda."With a capacity of 50,000, Rogers Stadium has hosted some of the world's biggest acts including Coldplay, Black Pink, and Post Malone. Shone and DJ TatendaLXA have been part of Coldplay's rotation of supporting artists since the tour's Australasian leg last year, which included high-energy performances in Australia, New Zealand, and later in the United Arab Emirates and India.By the end of Coldplay's India shows, Shone had featured in all five performances across Mumbai and Ahmedabad, solidifying his status as a consistent presence on one of the most celebrated tours in recent memory.The Music of the Spheres World Tour has won widespread acclaim, capturing titles such as Favourite Touring Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards and Tour of the Year at the 2023 iHeartRadio Awards.The tour will continue in the United States next week, with performances scheduled at Gillette Stadium on July 15 and 16. While it is not yet confirmed whether Shone and DJ TatendaLXA will be part of that leg, their appearance in Toronto is another proud moment for Zimbabwe on the world stage.