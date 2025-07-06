Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean stars Shone and DJ TatendaLXA rejoin Coldplay

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
As British supergroup Coldplay resumed their Music of the Spheres World Tour in the early hours of today at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, Zimbabwean hip-hop sensation Shone and DJ TatendaLXA reignited their record-breaking global adventure alongside them.

The Music of the Spheres tour, already hailed as the most attended tour by a group in history, has surpassed 10 million ticket sales since its launch in Costa Rica in March 2022. The tour now brings the global phenomenon to Canada's largest open-air venue, Rogers Stadium, for four sold-out nights - today through Saturday.

Speaking in an interview, Shone confirmed his return to the stage with Coldplay and expressed excitement at the opportunity to perform once more on such a prestigious platform.

"It is super true that I will be performing once again on the tour and we are excited," he said. "It's going to be an honour to be performing in Toronto with Coldplay and I am so proud to be representing with my brother Tatenda."

With a capacity of 50,000, Rogers Stadium has hosted some of the world's biggest acts including Coldplay, Black Pink, and Post Malone. Shone and DJ TatendaLXA have been part of Coldplay's rotation of supporting artists since the tour's Australasian leg last year, which included high-energy performances in Australia, New Zealand, and later in the United Arab Emirates and India.

By the end of Coldplay's India shows, Shone had featured in all five performances across Mumbai and Ahmedabad, solidifying his status as a consistent presence on one of the most celebrated tours in recent memory.

The Music of the Spheres World Tour has won widespread acclaim, capturing titles such as Favourite Touring Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards and Tour of the Year at the 2023 iHeartRadio Awards.

The tour will continue in the United States next week, with performances scheduled at Gillette Stadium on July 15 and 16. While it is not yet confirmed whether Shone and DJ TatendaLXA will be part of that leg, their appearance in Toronto is another proud moment for Zimbabwe on the world stage.

Source - H-Metro

Comments


Must Read

Minister Machakaire, instead of suing, just tell us: Are you corrupt or not?

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Mnangagwa, Rautenbach land seizure sparks outcry

1 hr ago | 172 Views

Masimirembwa named in 2025 African Genius Awards

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe faces backlash after cancelling Judges' workshop

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Elias Musakwa embroiled in chieftainship battle

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Expose children to luxuries to prevent sexual abuse

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Balaclava-clad rapist on the loose in Chikanga

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Energy Mutodi fires back at ZPP

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

MP raises alarm over Kwekwe Council's 'exorbitant' rates

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

It's time Zimbabwe redefined who we call a national hero

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Time to Reform the National Heroes Selection Process in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Sanyatwe appoints new SRC Board

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Teen Zimbabwean karateka wins silver at regional tournament

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Church summons police, politicians over drugs menace

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Fadzayi Mahere hit with US$100,000 defamation lawsuit

3 hrs ago | 751 Views

Temba Mliswa speaks the ugly truth

3 hrs ago | 544 Views

Highlanders' goal drought continues

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Jalai sparks storm as Dynamos sink deeper into crisis

4 hrs ago | 240 Views

Mai TT slapped with US$100,000 lawsuit

4 hrs ago | 394 Views

'Detective Kedha' in the eye of a storm

4 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zimbabwean consumer sector poised for improvement

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF indaba set for Mutare Polytechnic

5 hrs ago | 112 Views

Siblings' inheritance dispute spills into court

5 hrs ago | 239 Views

NatPharm boosts medicines availability

5 hrs ago | 40 Views

Bona Mugabe wins High Court ruling allowing divorce claims

5 hrs ago | 819 Views

Zanu-PF tells members that donated vehicles must be registered

5 hrs ago | 124 Views

UK-based couple files complaint against Bulawayo prosecutors

5 hrs ago | 125 Views

Delta Corporation slams Zimra over uncertainties

5 hrs ago | 115 Views

Egodini Mall project in turmoil

5 hrs ago | 180 Views

Bulawayo residents raise alarm over council procurement processes

5 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants decry unpaid allowances

5 hrs ago | 119 Views

Injury-hit Zimbabwe under siege as South Africa dominates

5 hrs ago | 28 Views

Gambling is devouring Zimbabwe's youth faster than drugs

5 hrs ago | 123 Views

Drivers face arrest, fines for parking at construction sites

5 hrs ago | 74 Views

CAPS United pip Scottland FC

5 hrs ago | 80 Views

Harare council faces scandal over $500m lost on delays

5 hrs ago | 50 Views

Masimirembwa formally introduces Tagwirei

14 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Tagwirei down but not out, resurfaces in Epworth

17 hrs ago | 1908 Views

Zanu-PF Harare to reshuffle Chiwenga ally

17 hrs ago | 1935 Views

Gory murder near church in Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 985 Views

Harare Institute's Bulawayo campus opens 2025 intake

17 hrs ago | 550 Views

Gwanda North MP accused of rape

17 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Waison, Chidzivo win Econet Vic Falls Marathon

18 hrs ago | 648 Views

Zimbabwe govt to settle parastatal debt

18 hrs ago | 368 Views

Zimbabwean PhD graduate stabbed to death in Scotland

19 hrs ago | 579 Views

Rtd Colonel Makova dies

19 hrs ago | 799 Views

Man found dead near tuckshop after cellphone dispute

19 hrs ago | 616 Views

Chipo Muchegwa, Sekuru Nyangatayani at it again

20 hrs ago | 454 Views

Madhadha closure, Zanu PF Manicaland factional fights turns nasty

20 hrs ago | 898 Views