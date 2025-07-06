Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Elias Musakwa embroiled in chieftainship battle

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A fierce succession battle has erupted within the Chinamhora dynasty, with several families moving to block the installation of Richard Jeyi as substantive Chief Chinamhora, arguing that he is not the legitimate heir to the chieftainship of the Shawasha people.

The contested chieftaincy, rooted in the Murewa totem, spans from Chishawasha to Domboshava. At the heart of the dispute is the claim that former Bikita West legislator and gospel musician Elias Musakwa was the rightful nominee, having been endorsed by the Shawasha people during a family meeting held in January 2022.

The conflict has spilled into the courts, effectively stalling Jeyi's coronation, which has now been postponed multiple times amid accusations that officials from the Ministry of Local Government and traditional leaders from Mashonaland East province are imposing Jeyi without proper consultation.

According to minutes from a nomination meeting held on January 28 this year at the Goromonzi Rural District offices, Musakwa was nominated by the Gutu sub-house, which is said to be the eldest lineage eligible for the chieftaincy.

"Chief Chimoyo said according to facts presented, Gutu is the eldest and it was its turn for chieftainship," the minutes read. "Savy Gutu nominated Elias Musakwa to be the next chief because he is the eldest and also knowledgeable. Tafirenyika Musakwa seconded."

However, the Local Government Ministry and other officials proceeded with the nomination of Jeyi, a move that prompted Ignatius Chawasarira, a member of the Chinamhora family, to file an urgent chamber application on January 23 opposing the appointment. In his court papers, he accused authorities of ignoring pending court matters and attempting to steamroll the appointment process.

Chawasarira's application cites several respondents, including Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe, the National Council of Chiefs, the Mashonaland East Provincial Assembly of Chiefs, the Goromonzi District Development Coordinator, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Lister Chidziva, Elias Musakwa, and Richard Jeyi.

In his application, Chawasarira stated: "The Chinamhora chieftaincy dispute has had a couple of false starts, leading to two nominations, which did not result in an appointment. By another process, the authorities settled on Jeyi, which was contested in cases HCH4303/24 and HCH5121/24 - both pending before this honourable court."

Elias Musakwa also submitted a notice of opposition, aligning with Chawasarira's arguments and insisting that Jeyi's nomination lacked legitimacy.

"There is a hotly contested dispute over who should be the next Chief Chinamhora, and the courts must be allowed to finalise the matter before any action is taken," Musakwa stated.

Minister Garwe, in his response, acknowledged the dispute but said that any aggrieved parties must take their concerns to the President, who, under section 283 of the Constitution, has the ultimate authority to resolve disputes concerning the appointment of chiefs.

The chieftaincy has remained vacant since the death of Chief Simon Goneka on July 23, 2015. As legal wrangling continues, the seat remains unoccupied, deepening tensions within the influential Chinamhora lineage.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Minister Machakaire, instead of suing, just tell us: Are you corrupt or not?

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

Mnangagwa, Rautenbach land seizure sparks outcry

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

Masimirembwa named in 2025 African Genius Awards

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zimbabwe faces backlash after cancelling Judges' workshop

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwean stars Shone and DJ TatendaLXA rejoin Coldplay

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Expose children to luxuries to prevent sexual abuse

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Balaclava-clad rapist on the loose in Chikanga

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Energy Mutodi fires back at ZPP

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

MP raises alarm over Kwekwe Council's 'exorbitant' rates

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

It's time Zimbabwe redefined who we call a national hero

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

Time to Reform the National Heroes Selection Process in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Sanyatwe appoints new SRC Board

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Teen Zimbabwean karateka wins silver at regional tournament

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Church summons police, politicians over drugs menace

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Fadzayi Mahere hit with US$100,000 defamation lawsuit

4 hrs ago | 840 Views

Temba Mliswa speaks the ugly truth

4 hrs ago | 571 Views

Highlanders' goal drought continues

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

Jalai sparks storm as Dynamos sink deeper into crisis

5 hrs ago | 256 Views

Mai TT slapped with US$100,000 lawsuit

5 hrs ago | 416 Views

'Detective Kedha' in the eye of a storm

5 hrs ago | 279 Views

Zimbabwean consumer sector poised for improvement

5 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zanu-PF indaba set for Mutare Polytechnic

5 hrs ago | 117 Views

Siblings' inheritance dispute spills into court

5 hrs ago | 247 Views

NatPharm boosts medicines availability

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Bona Mugabe wins High Court ruling allowing divorce claims

5 hrs ago | 892 Views

Zanu-PF tells members that donated vehicles must be registered

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

UK-based couple files complaint against Bulawayo prosecutors

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

Delta Corporation slams Zimra over uncertainties

5 hrs ago | 120 Views

Egodini Mall project in turmoil

5 hrs ago | 191 Views

Bulawayo residents raise alarm over council procurement processes

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants decry unpaid allowances

5 hrs ago | 126 Views

Injury-hit Zimbabwe under siege as South Africa dominates

5 hrs ago | 30 Views

Gambling is devouring Zimbabwe's youth faster than drugs

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

Drivers face arrest, fines for parking at construction sites

5 hrs ago | 75 Views

CAPS United pip Scottland FC

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

Harare council faces scandal over $500m lost on delays

5 hrs ago | 51 Views

Masimirembwa formally introduces Tagwirei

15 hrs ago | 1581 Views

Tagwirei down but not out, resurfaces in Epworth

17 hrs ago | 1928 Views

Zanu-PF Harare to reshuffle Chiwenga ally

18 hrs ago | 1978 Views

Gory murder near church in Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 995 Views

Harare Institute's Bulawayo campus opens 2025 intake

18 hrs ago | 561 Views

Gwanda North MP accused of rape

18 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Waison, Chidzivo win Econet Vic Falls Marathon

18 hrs ago | 680 Views

Zimbabwe govt to settle parastatal debt

18 hrs ago | 374 Views

Zimbabwean PhD graduate stabbed to death in Scotland

19 hrs ago | 587 Views

Rtd Colonel Makova dies

19 hrs ago | 816 Views

Man found dead near tuckshop after cellphone dispute

20 hrs ago | 622 Views

Chipo Muchegwa, Sekuru Nyangatayani at it again

20 hrs ago | 463 Views

Madhadha closure, Zanu PF Manicaland factional fights turns nasty

21 hrs ago | 903 Views